Who Are 'Super Dancer' Chapter 4 Gurus? Take A Look At Full List Here

Super Dancer has returned with a season 4 recently which premiered on March 27, 2021. The show is produced by Ranjeet Thakur and Hemant Ruprell and airs on Sony Entertainment Television over the weekends. Read along and find out who are the Super Gurus of the show, for this season.

Who are Super Dancer Chapter 4 Gurus?

The auditions for Super Dancer Chapter 4 have recently come to an end, and the top 13 contestants who will be competing to win the title have been selected. The show’s concept is to search for a kid, from the ages of 4 to 13 years who has the ability to become the future of dance in the country. The judges on the show look for the participant to have the 3D’s of dancing which are Desire, Discipline and Determination, along with them being eager to learn different styles and forms of dance.

The list of contestants for the show for the current season includes Pratiti Kumar, Amit Das, Sumit Barman, Sprihaa Kashyap, Florina Gogoi, Arshiya Sharma, Prithviraj Kongari, Neerja Tiwari, Esha Mishra, Pari Tamang, Sanchit Channa, Anish Tattikota and Anshika Rajput. These participants will also be assigned choreographers aka Super Gurus, who will be teaching them different dance forms, techniques and bettering their skills. Take a look at the list of choreographers for the season, here.

Bhawna Khanduja

Aryan Patra

Shweta Warrier

Vaibhav Ghuge

Akash Shetty

Sanam Johar

Amardeep Singh Natt

Pankaj Thapa

Anuradha Iyengar

Vartika Jha

Tushar Shetty

Shubranil Paul

Rithwik Dhanjani, who recently spoke about returning to the show as a host, said, “Super Dancer is like my own baby. I started the journey with the show from Day 1 and I know that I look forward to stepping onto the stage every year with the show”. He further appreciated the talent of the contestants and said, “The amount and variety of talent are unbeatable on this show, our judges are truly so warm and the entire energy on the set is remarkable. I have learnt so much from the show and it is a reminder that there are no boundaries to discovering talent. I am looking forward to Chapter 4, which is I’m sure going to be extremely exciting”.

