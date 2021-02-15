Who Is Adoney John, The Public Speaker Who Entered Bigg Boss Malayalam 3?

Bigg Boss 3 Malayalam started airing on February 14, 2021, and Mohanlal introduced all the 14 contestants in the first episode. It was a shocker when audiences saw PhD scholar Adoney John arrive in the show as a contestant on the show, who has impressed the host too.

Adoney T John enters Bigg Boss Malayalam, here is all about him

Adoney T John is popularly known for his skills as an orator and has impressed everyone including the host of the show, Mohanlal included. Mohanlal asked the youngster what his name meant as he found it unique. John shared that his name was picked up from the Hebrew language which means the ultimate of beauty, desire and divinity. Adoney’s entry into the reality show was quite a surprise for audiences.

During the premiere episode of the season, an introductory video of Adoney was played where he shared that he is a PhD scholar of Maharaja's College, Kochi, and is currently doing research in refugee crises. He is known for his oration skills and has won a number of prizes in debate and elocution competitions during his college years in inter-college competitions. He is now a judge for the same inter-college events.

Adoney also mentioned in his introduction that his family has been his strongest support system throughout. Further adding, Adoney said that his grandmother and teachers are a major reason behind him being able to better his talents. In the episode, he has also made a promise that he will make friends with the other contestants and learn from them while his time inside the house.

Bigg Boss 3 Malayalam premiered on Sunday, February 14, 2021. The contestants vary from comedians to dancers, actors and many others. The list includes Anoop Krishnan, Bhagyalakshmi, Dimpal Bhal, Firoz Azeez, Lekshmi Jayan, Majiziya, Manikuttan, Noby Marcose, Ramzan Muhammed, Rithu Manthra, Sai Vishnu, Sandhya Manoj and Soorya Menon apart from Adoney John.

