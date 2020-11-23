Who Is Ajay Singh? Know All About The 'India's Best Dancer' Winner Tiger Pop

Ajay Singh was announced as the winner of the reality show, India’s Best Dancer on Sunday. He is popularly known as Tiger Pop on stage due to his unique pop style dance moves. He won the trophy and a cash price of Rs 15 lakh with a Maruti car. Ajay, who is very shy on stage, comes from a lower-middle-class family of workers. Here’s everything you need to know about India’s Best Dancer winner.

Also read: Who Is Disha Parmar? Read More About Rahul Vaidya's Lady Love

About Ajay Singh Tiger Pop

Ajay, India's Best Dancer Finale, is born on October 10, 1999. He comes from a city from Haryana, named Gurgaon. Ajay was one of the top 12 contestants on India's Best Dancer that was judged by Terence Lewis, Geeta Kapoor and Malaika Arora. When he was declared as India's Best Dancer winner, he dedicated the victory to his mother. He has always been the judge's favourite when it comes to his dancing skills and versatility. His choreographer for the show was Vartika Jha, who already received a cheque of Rs 5 lakh from the judges on his win.

Also read: Meghna Chakraborty's Biography: All You Need To Know About Her Breakthrough Roles

Ajay started his debut in Sony TV’s reality show named Dance Plus Season 3 in 2017. Ajay Singh Tiger Pop has won and judged many competitions at the local state level. He was also the winner of the IIT Delhi fest in solo dance and duet dance categories in the year 2019.

Ajay Singh is a graduate from Shaheed Bhagat Singh College, New Delhi. Apart from dancing, Tiger Pop's hobbies include travelling and photography and he is also skilled in different languages such as Hindi, English and Nepali. Ajay is skilled in various dance forms such as Animation, Robotics, Snake, Tutting and Waves, and trains children in solo dance, duet dance and group dance in Gurgaon and Faridabad.

Also read: Shweta Agarwal's Biography: All About The Actor Who Is Set To Tie Knot With Aditya Narayan

Tiger Pop’s 'India’s Best Dancer' auditions

During the auditions of India’s Best Dancer, Ajay performed animation Popping on the song Bekhayali. For this performance, he received a standing ovation from one of the judges on the show. For the selection of top 12 contestants, Tiger Pop was pitted against the contemporary dancer, Jatin Kumar.

Also read: Chandrachur Singh’s Biography: Details About The 'Josh' Actor That Fans Would Like To Know

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.