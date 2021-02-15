Who Is Anoop Krishnan? All You Need To Know About 'Bigg Boss 3 Malayalam' Contestant

The much-awaited Bigg Boss Malayalam season 3 premiered on February 14 with host Mohanlal introducing all the new contestants. Several names from the Malayalam entertainment industry went inside the Bigg Boss house including television actor Anoop Krishnan. Here is all you need to know about the popular Seetha Kalyanam actor.

Who is Anoop Krishnan?

Anoop Krishnan, 30, is a familiar face in the Malayalam television industry and rose to prominence with his portrayal of Kalyan in a daily soap titled Seetha Kalyanam. The actor started his career by hosting shows and has been part of the entertainment industry since the year 2010. He has anchored for various shows like Malabar Maholtsavam, DTPC Onam fest, and National Games closing ceremony among others.

The Bigg Boss 3 Malayalam contestant has appeared in several films as a supporting character including Daivathinte Swantham Cleetus and Praise The Lord. The actor gained fame after starring in the Sanskrit film titled Ishti, directed by G Prabha, for which he reduced 11 kgs of weight and trained himself in making kathakali ornaments and handicrafts. The Sanskrit film was screened at the Indian Panorama of IFFI held in Goa held in the year 2016. Anoop also has an interest in movie direction and released a short film titled Deja Vu in December last year.

The Malayalam actor has close to 17k followers on Instagram and he recently posted a picture of himself with Bigg Boss Malayalam host Mohanlal's quote as the caption. It read, "There comes a turning point in the life of every person when he reflects on his journey and work and ponders on the next road to take. Is this the pinnacle, the ultimate? What next? #geetha

wordings from lalettan @mohanlal ❤️" This post was shared a week before Anoop entered the Bigg Boss house.

After being a part of films as the supporting character for a few years, Anoop got his big break with Seetha Kalyanam, a Malayalam television show with co-star Dhanya Mary Varghese. The pairing was loved by audiences and they were awarded the Asianet Television Award for the best pair as well. The Asianet channel's serial can be streamed on Hotstar too.

