Who Is Anuj In 'Anupamaa' Cast? Details Of Next Twist That Will Disrupt Shah Family

Rupali Ganguly and Sudhanshu Pandey starrer Anupamaa has created a massive buzz on television ever since its inception. The story began with showcasing the life of a devoted housewife who struggled to find her own identity within the four walls of her house. However, now the plotline has taken a gripping twist with Anupamaa learning to stand up on her own feet and being firm on her decision of divorcing her husband Vanraj. Now, another twist of fate is all set to cause havoc in the Shah family as Anupamaa will be reunited with former lover Anuj.

Who is Anuj in Anupamaa cast?

As reported by Serial Gossip, Anupamaa will have to deal with a huge challenge as daughter Pakhi’s school announces a massive competition. It will be in the same scenario when Anupamaa’s path will cross with her former lover Anuj. According to the portal, Anuj and Anupamaa were classmates who fell in love with each other, however, destiny separated them and Anupamaa ended up being married to Vanraj Shah.

Anup’s entry will reportedly happen as the chief guest of the school’s competition. However, the creators of the show are yet to make an official statement regarding the same. Who will play Anuj is also kept under wraps by the makers as of yet. Currently, in the show, Anupamaa will be soon kicked out of the house, as Vanraj Shah has openly asked his right to remain in the house. Post the massive ruckus caused by Samar during the Mahashivratri Puja, the entire Shah family had to face the wrath of Vanraj, who now plans to reside in the house with Kavya Gandhi.

Vanraj’s parents are left speechless after Samar’s mistake and Anupamaa has returned the house to Bapuji requesting him to transfer it in Vanraj’s name. As soon as the house is given to Vanraj, he asks Anupamaa to leave. Amidst this, Kavya is overjoyed as her plan to steal everything from Anupamaa seem to be working at its best. All the happenings are kept hidden from Pakhi who is gone on a school trip. The new twist may take place after Pakhi’s return. Stay tuned for further updates about Anupamaa.