Who Is Aravind KP From Bigg Boss Kannada 8 Who Holds 17 National Titles?

The eighth season of Bigg Boss Kannada kicked off on Sunday and the contestants have already been piquing the interest of the audience. One of the most talked-about contestants this season is Aravind KP, who has managed to grab attention from the very first episode of the television reality show. He is a well-known bike racer and has also won multiple awards for his skilful work. He has also gained global recognition after winning an international title, according to a report by Filmibeat.

Who is Aravind KP from Bigg Boss Kannada 8?

Television reality show Bigg Boss Kannada 8 contestant Aravind KP is a well known Indian bike racer who has won around 18 significant titles in his career. He was born in Udupi and is currently 33-years-old. He has multiple talents including pole vault and swimming and has also received medals in these athletic streams. As per Filmifeed, he is settled in Bangalore, Karnataka, and has been racing since he was 19.

Aravind KP has been a part of the TVS Racing team since 2006 and has consistently represented the team in various rallies. He was also the only Indian to finish the Dakar Rally where he stood at the 37th position. According to a report by The Hindu, he was severely injured in 2020, due to which he had to skip Dakar rally 2020. As per God Speed Racing, Aravind KP has also won the Raid de Himalaya in 2015 and has been exceptionally trained amongst a few of the best bike racers from around the globe.

Aravind KP is also remembered for the short role he played in the blockbuster Malayalam film, Bangalore Days. He was also the official trainer for Dulquer Salmaan and taught the actor a few moves in motocross racing. Have a look.

Read Who Is Raghu Vine Store Aka Raghu Gowda? All About The 'Bigg Boss 8' Kannada Contestant

Also read Nidhi Subbaiah To Enter Bigg Boss Kannada 8: Here's Everything You Need To Know About Her

Aravind KP is amongst the 17 contestants who have entered the Bigg Boss Kannada 8 house and have been competing for the trophy. Manju Pavagada, Chandrakala Mohan, Prashanth Sambargi, Divya Suresh, Divya Uruduga, Nidhi Subbaiah, and Raghu Gowda, are a few of the celebs who have entered the house this week. People have already been hooked to the television reality show with Kiccha Sudeep’s hosting and a range of promising contestants.

Read Who Is Bigg Boss Kannada 8's Vaishnavi? Learn About Her Career, Personal Life & More

Also read Who Is Geetha Bharathi Bhat? Know More About This Bigg Boss Kannada Contestant

Image Courtesy: Aravind KP Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.