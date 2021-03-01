Who Is Bigg Boss Kannada's Bro Gowda Aka Shamanth Gowda? Here's All You Need To Know

Bigg Boss Kannada season 8 was launched on Sunday, February 28. Actor Kichcha Sudeep returned as the host and welcomed 18 contestants into the house. The contestants that made it to the Bigg Boss house after multiple COVID-19 tests included Shamanth Gowda. The audience has been wondering who Bigg Boss Kannada's Bro Gowda is. Here's everything you need to know about the new contestant Shamanth Gowda aka Bro Gowda.

Who is Bigg Boss Kannada's Bro Gowda?

Shamanth Gowda is a popular social media enthusiast. He is an actor, a singer and a youtube and uploads Vlogs on his Youtube channel. He is also seen making Tiktok videos and he is an Instagram influencer. Shamanth prefers when people call him Bro Gowda which is his stage name. The actor was born in 1995 and Bro Gowda's age is 26. He completed his education at Sri Bhagwan Mahavir Jain college and PESIT university.

Bro Gowda's acting career

He is currently living in Bangalore and earns money by promoting various brands on his social media. Bro Gowda's net worth according to Wink report is INR 4 Lakhs. The actor is currently seen in the Star Suvarna show Rukku starring Shobha Shetty and Aryan Gowda. Bro was initially worked in a television show which was later cancelled. So he decided to produce his own web series on Youtube. The web series was called Virgin Boys and also starred various budding actors like Dhanush Raj, Pavan Kumar, Ganesh Poojary, Sindhu Raj, Rachitha Shetty and Nisarga Gowda. The actor has also directed and edited several vines such as Happy.

Bro Gowda's music videos

Bro Gowda has featured in several songs out of which he sang for a few. He was seen in songs like Kanno Lage featuring Meghana Krupashankar. He was also seen in Maareya Laage opposite Amoolya Gowda in the lead. Shamanth sang the song Ninne Kadide featuring Nisarga Gowda. The music of the song was composed by John Kennady while the lyrics were written by Ruthwik Krishnaa. He recently released the song Ba Guru which he sang himself. The song received a huge response from his fans on Youtube.

