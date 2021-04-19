Who Is Dr Bhairavi Senthil? Why Was The Dermatologist Accused By Actor Raiza Wilson?

Dr Bhairavi Senthil has currently been in the news after actor Raiza Wilson accused her of administering a treatment that has resulted in scarring. The actor shared her accusations online and further posted pictures to support her claim. Here’s more information about the doctor in question and her dermatology practice.

Who is Dr Bhairavi Senthil?

Dr Bhairavi Senthil is a famous Dermatologist and Dermato-surgeon who has been in the practice for a total of 12 years, as per her Practo profile. The doctor has worked with several clients before who have mostly posted positive reviews of the doctor on her Practo profile. Her other qualifications include MBBS, MD-Dermatology. The doctor currently has over 45,000 followers on her Instagram account who seem to enjoy her posts and tips on skincare.

Dr Bhairavi Senthil herself has posted several reviews from people on her highlights in a three-part series. The Doctor also often posts IGTV videos and Reels where she talks about products and skincare as well. In the past, Dr Bhairavi Senthil has also appeared on Sun TV in a popular show where she shared abundant skincare tips with viewers. She has also shared several of her achievements and awards through posts on her timeline as well.

The Doctor also posts testimonials from clients where they are seen discussing the treatment and the skincare tips they recced from Dr Bhairavi Senthil. The dermatologist has also posted pictures with a couple of celebrities with Kamal Haasan being one of them. Sharing the post, the doctor wrote that it was her Honor to discuss skincare benefits and dermatology with an esteemed actor. Besides that, the doctor frequently uses her Instagram handle to promote her clinic and her several dermatology-related equipment’s as well.



Raiza Wilson's face allergy Controversy:

A couple of hours ago, Raiza Wilson had posted a story to her Instagram feed accusing Dr Bhairavi Senthil of forcing her to take a particular skin treatment. The actor then added that the dermatologist suggested treatment spoiled her face and also shared the image on her story. Later on, Wilson mentioned in the story that the doctor refused to meet or address the situation at hand. The actor further posted several messages that she received from people who were Dr Bhairavi Senthil’s customers. In the screenshots shared by the actor, the people appeared to be complaining about the dermatologist's harsh treatment.

Source: Dr Bhairavi Senthil Instagram

