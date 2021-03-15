'Who Is Erica Fernandes Off-screen?' Actor Shares New Pic As She Reveals Her 'true Self'

Erica Fernandes recently took to Instagram to answer a major question that she has always been asked. The actor posted a picture with an intense look on the photo-sharing platform. Along with the picture, in the caption, she penned a note in which she answered to “Who is Erica offscreen?” She revealed that she lives a life "one doesn’t know much about."

Erica Fernandes reveals who is she off-screen

In the picture, Erica can be seen dressed in denim. She wore long, rose gold earrings, and a similar bracelet. Her hair was curled and parted to one side. She looked away from the camera in an intense look while keeping her hand on her chin as if she was thinking about something.

In her caption, she said, “I have been asked quite a few times during interviews, ‘Who is Erica offscreen?’” And this is my answer - I am that person who knows how to post on social media regularly and still live a life one doesn’t know much about. In a world where social media has made us so eager to show and tell ... there is always beauty in privacy. Everything isn’t meant to be displayed. It is PERFECTLY FINE to also keep things to yourself, for yourself, making it yours .. very private and personal. Think about it.” Fans and followers were quick to shower love on Erica's post. One fan wrote, “YOU ARE SO INSPIRING, DEAR.” Another commented, “Right caption,” with a heart emoji. Take a look at Erica Fernandes Instagram post below.

About Erica Fernandes TV shows and more

Erica Fernandes is known for her portrayal of Sonakshi Dixit in Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi and Prerna Sharma in Kasautii Zindagii Kay. She has appeared in several regional language films like Ninnindale, Ainthu Ainthu Ainthu, Buguri, Virattu, Galipatam, Dega, and Vizhithiru. She was also a part of the Bollywood movie named Babloo Happy Hai and has also featured in music videos like Juda Kar Diya, Maula, Rowdy Girls and more. Apart from this, she has a YouTube channel where she uploads make-up tutorials, skin-care, and hair-care routines. Her YouTube channel has over 1.5 million subscribers.

