Who Is Hosting The Jeopardy! Tournament Of Champions? Here's Everything You Need To Know

A popular American TV game show, Jeopardy!, has been in the news for quite a while after Mike Richards, the former host of the show was fired from the show after receiving backlash for his derogatory comments against women.

As the 38th season of the show is all set to premiere this month, the fans have been wondering who will be hosting Jeopardy!. As the show is currently witnessing Mayim Bialik as the guest host on the show, read on to know who is hosting Jeopardy! and the Jeopardy! tournament of champions.

When is Jeopardy! coming back?

With over 8000 episodes aired, the show is now gearing up for the release of the 38th season on 13 September 2021. Jeopardy! Tournament of Champions was also re-aired on Monday, extending through 10 September.

Who is hosting Jeopardy! this week?

The fans have been quite curious about who is hosting Jeopardy! this week as the new season is about to begin. Earlier, after the Mike Richards controversy, the fans witnessed several guest hosts on the show but it looks like either the makers haven’t selected the new host or they are keeping it a surprise for the audience. Some of the celebrities who appeared on the show as guest hosts have also opened up about their desire to become the permanent host of the show but there hasn’t been any confirmation about the same.

Who is hosting Jeopardy! Tournament of Champions?

As the Jeopardy! Tournament of Champion was recently aired, it presented Buzzy Cohen as the show host. For those who are unaware of who Buzzy Cohen is, he is the winner of the 2017 Jeopardy! Tournament of Champion. According to the reports by Deseret News, Cohen recently opened up about his return to the show and stated, “I started working out to get my stamina up. I know how long these tape days are and how focused and attentive the host really needs to be. ... You’ve got to be really focused and have your stamina up.”.

During the recent episode, the show also honoured Brayden Smith, a five-day “Jeopardy!” champion who died unexpectedly earlier this year. Cohen further announced, “Brayden Smith, the incredible young man who won five shows and $115,000 in January, passed away earlier this year. Brayden’s family has established a fund in his name and ‘Jeopardy!’ will be donating to that fund. We want to express our best wishes and condolences to his family.”.

