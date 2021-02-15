Who Is Kidilam Firoz? Everything You Need To Know About The Bigg Boss Malayalam Contestant

Who is Kidilam Firoz, the new Bigg Boss 3 Malayalam contestant? is one of the many questions that is being asked by the netizens ever since the radio personality has been confirmed as a contestant of the upcoming season of the reality show. It so happened that the makers of the Mohanlal-led show released a Bigg Boss 3 Malayalam contestant list quite recently, which was essentially a combination of celebrity as well as non-celebrity contestants. One name that stood out to many was that of Bigg Boss Malayalam Season 3's Kidilam Firoz. Read on to know more about the radio personality and social media influencer.

Who Is Kidilam Firoz?

Bigg Boss Malayalam Season 3's Kidilam Firoz, or more commonly known as RJ Firoz, is an entertainment personality who started his career as a television show producer/presenter. The years that followed saw him getting involved with BIG 92.7 FM as a radio jockey. During his time as a Jockey, he earned himself a spot in the Limca book of world records for hosting a 105-hour-long show on the station that went by the name of "Vande Kerelam", through which he raised awareness regarding the use of narcotics.

The other professional hats that are worn by RJ Firoz

The years that followed his time at the radio station saw the celebrity getting involved in the visual content creation side of things in the capacity of an actor and director. As of this writing, he has made numerous cameo appearances in various regional as well as mainstream films. In addition to the same, Kidilam Firoz has even directed various presentations such as a short film that goes by the name of "69" and "Kallu". RJ Firoz is also a well known social media influencer. As of this writing, the media personality is followed by approximately 300,000 people on Facebook alone. RJ Firoz does not have an official Instagram or Twitter account. Should he make his presence official on any of the mentioned social media networks, it will be conveyed to the readers as and when it happens.

