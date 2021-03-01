Who Is Manju Pavagad, The Bigg Boss Kannada 8 Contestant? Details About The Actor

The much-anticipated reality show, Bigg Boss Kannada, launched its eighth season on the last Sunday of February 2021. The actor and host Kichcha Sudeep introduced 17 contestants and each of them made a remarkable entry. From movie stars to YouTube sensations, one could witness participants from various fields this season. One such different contestant is Majaa Bharatha's Manju Pavagad. So who is Manju Pavagad? Read details about the Big Boss 8 participant.

Also Read: Meet Dhanushree, 'Bigg Boss 8' Kannada Contestant; Know More About The Content Creator

Who is Manju Pavagad?

Manju Pavagada is an Indian television actor, who has worked predominantly in the Kannada movie industry. He became famous through the Kanada comedy show Majaa Bharatha on Colors Super in which comedians from across Karnataka entertain the audience with their stand-up performances on stage. He participated in the show for three and a half years and has appeared in several funny skits on the show.

Also Read: Fan Asks Mohanlal To Cast Her In 'Bigg Boss 4' And Here's What He Says

Manju Pavagada’s early life

According to Winkreport, Manju Pavagada grew up in a small in Karanataka called Pavagada. He then moved to Bangalore to pursue his lifelong dream of becoming an actor. Manju worked in the petrol bunk for a living during his heydays. Manju is also a theatre artist and aspires to stay firmly in the cinema. He got his big break when he appeared in the comedy show, Majaa Bharat. In the same article it was revealed that even though Manju is busy with his work right now, he is also looking for a girl to marry him.

Also Read: Kiccha Sudeep Reveals He Wanted To Quit 'Bigg Boss Kannada' After Season 6

Manju Pavagada's Film Career

After the success in Majaa Bharata, Pavagada is now starting to get roles in movies. He appeared in Ramrjuna which is the first Kannada commercial entertainer to hit screens this year. The film starred Anish Tejashwar, Rangayana Raghu, Sharath Lohithaswha, Hanumantha Goru, Arjuna Balaraj, Rajubhalvadi, and Swathi along with Manju, and was released on January 29, 2021. He has acted in Shuvrajkumar’s Bajrangi 2 which is a sequel to the blockbuster movie Bhajarangi and the film is yet to release. He also featured in the movie Love you 2.

Bigg Boss Kannada's Manju Pavagad

Manju Pavagad entered the Bigg Boss house as the 10th contender for season 8. Much like his rib-tickling acts in his comedy show he is expected to entertain viewers even in the big boss house. Prior to the premiere of Bigg Boss 8 on Sunday, all the contestants had to undergo quarantine for nearly 14 days. According to Winkreport, Manju said he enjoyed the quarantine thoroughly as the 14 days were equal to a five-star hotel stay.

Image Source: Stills from Maja Bharatha

Also Read: How To Vote For 'Bigg Boss Season 3 Malayalam'? A Handy Guide For Voting Process

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.