Who Is Masaba Gupta's Beau Satyadeep Misra? Will He Be Featured In 'Masaba Masaba' 2?

Celebrated fashion designer Masaba Gupta recently took to her social media to wish her rumoured boyfriend Satyadeep Misra on his birthday. The sweet post garnered several eyeballs as it got netizens wondering about who the designer is dating.

Moreover, after opening up about her divorce in her Netflix show Masaba Masaba, several are wondering if the designer is going to talk about her relationship with Misra in the second season of the show. Here is everything you need to know about Masaba's rumoured beau Satyadeep Misra.

Who is Masaba Gupta's rumoured beau Satyadeep Misra?

Daughter of renowned actor Neena Gupta, Masaba took to her Instagram on November 27 to wish actor Satyadeep Misra on his birthday by sharing a couple of his pictures clicked by her. She also dedicated a doting caption for him by writing, ''Happy Birthday to our fountain of youth,asker of questions & most importantly my exit from the sometimes tedious world I belong to. Here are some awfully wonderful photos I’ve taken of you and/or made you pose for 😂🧿🧿🎂🎉 @instasattu''

Bollywood actor Satyadeep Misra has appeared in a number of popular films in supporting roles. After making his debut in 2011 in the thriller film No One Killed Jessica as Gaurav Capoor, the actor steadily rose to fame by appearing in films like Turning 30, Chillar Party, Ferrari Ki Sawaari, Bombay Velvet, Phobia, and more. He also established himself in the OTT space by working in shows like Bhram, Thinkistan, Naxalbari, Illegal, and more.

The actor also appeared in his rumoured girlfriend's show Masaba Masaba in the role of Vinay. He was also seen in Ekta Kapoor's web series His Storyy. Misra's latest legal drama Illegal 2 was released on November 25 and was met with positive reviews. On the personal front, he got married to actor Aditi Rao Hydari in 2009, however, the couple got divorced in the year 2013.

More on Masaba and Satyadeep

Season two of Masaba Masaba went on floors in July this year with details about the release date kept under a wrap. After getting candid about her divorce in season one, the designer is expected to open up about her rumoured boyfriend in the series and give a closer into her dating life. Meanwhile, the duo flaunting their love for each other on their respective social media handle is enough to swoon the hearts of their followers.

Image: Instagram/@masabagupta