Who Is Monika Panwar? Read To Know About The Entire 'Jamtara' Cast

Actor Monika Panwar has appeared in the Hrithik Roshan – Mrunal Thakur starrer Super 30 and another drama called Sailing Through Life. She rose to fame with her appearance in the latest Netflix original series Jamtara: Sabka Number Ayega. Read on to know who is Monika Panwar:

About the thriller-drama Jamtara: Sabka Number Ayega

The series revolves around a small village of Jamtara. Inspired by true events, this fictionalized crime show is a roller coaster ride that will keep your eyes glued to the screen. Jamtara: Sabka Number Ayega is a tale of youngsters who are ambitious and run a phishing scam from their village. This series unhesitantly exposes the reality of politics, the press, and crimes. Simple yet impactful, Jamtara features new faces in the show.

About the cast

Besides Monika Panwar, Jamtara: Sabka Number Ayega also stars Amit Sial ad Brajesh, Dibyendu Bhattacharya as Biswa Pathak, Aksha Pardasany as Dolly, Sparsh Shrivastav as Sunny, Monika Panwar as Gudiya and Anshuman Pushkar as Rocky in pivotal roles. This true-incidents based series premiered on January 10, 2020.

Monika Panwar's personal front

Panwar has also been a part of various plays. Her social media is brimming with her gorgeous travel pictures in picturesque backdrops of mountains and beaches.

