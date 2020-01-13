The Debate
India News
Opinions
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives
The Debate
India News
Opinions
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives

Who Is Monika Panwar? Read To Know About The Entire 'Jamtara' Cast

Television News

Who is Monika Panwar from 'Jamtara: Sabka Time Ayega' and 'Sailing Through Life'? Read on to know more about the actor and Jamtara cast. Here are the details.

Written By Vageesha Taluja | Mumbai | Updated On:
who is monika panwar

Actor Monika Panwar has appeared in the Hrithik Roshan – Mrunal Thakur starrer Super 30 and another drama called Sailing Through Life. She rose to fame with her appearance in the latest Netflix original series Jamtara: Sabka Number Ayega. Read on to know who is Monika Panwar:

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Monika Panwar (@itsmonikapanwar) on

About the thriller-drama Jamtara: Sabka Number Ayega

The series revolves around a small village of Jamtara. Inspired by true events, this fictionalized crime show is a roller coaster ride that will keep your eyes glued to the screen. Jamtara: Sabka Number Ayega is a tale of youngsters who are ambitious and run a phishing scam from their village. This series unhesitantly exposes the reality of politics, the press, and crimes. Simple yet impactful, Jamtara features new faces in the show. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Monika Panwar (@itsmonikapanwar) on

About the cast

Besides Monika Panwar, Jamtara: Sabka Number Ayega also stars Amit Sial ad Brajesh, Dibyendu Bhattacharya as Biswa Pathak, Aksha Pardasany as Dolly, Sparsh Shrivastav as Sunny, Monika Panwar as Gudiya and Anshuman Pushkar as Rocky in pivotal roles. This true-incidents based series premiered on January 10, 2020. 

Monika Panwar's personal front

Panwar has also been a part of various plays. Her social media is brimming with her gorgeous travel pictures in picturesque backdrops of mountains and beaches. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Monika Panwar (@itsmonikapanwar) on

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Monika Panwar (@itsmonikapanwar) on

 Also read: 'Jamtara' Is Full Of Promising Actors; Here Is The List Of The Cast

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Monika Panwar (@itsmonikapanwar) on

 Also read: 'Jamtara Sabka Number Aayega' Trailer Promises A Gripping Crime-thriller; Watch Video

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Monika Panwar (@itsmonikapanwar) on

Also read: Jamtara Release Date: What Time Does The Series Come Out On Netflix?

Also read: Monika Bhadoriya Aka Bawri Quits Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah; Here's Why?

 

 

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
SC ADJOURNS 'RIGHT TO PRAY' HEARING
AAP SKIPS OPPOSITION MEET
SENA BACKS COAS AMID CONG INSULT
BJP DISCUSSES DELHI CANDIDATES
JAMIA STUDENTS PROTEST AGAINST VC
IRAN AGREES DE-ESCALATION