Who Is Mouni Roy's Boyfriend Suraj Nambiar? All About Dubai-based Businessman

Bollywood and TV star Mouni Roy is in the headlines for the past few days as she is soon expected to tie the knot with her rumoured boyfriend Suraj Nambiar. The actor is expected to get hitched with her beau in Goa on January 7, 2022. While her fans are excited to see her exchange wedding vows soon, they are also wondering who is the actor's mystery boyfriend. Here are all details about Mouni Roy's boyfriend, Dubai-based Suraj Nambiar.

Who is Mouni Roy's boyfriend?

Mouni Roy's rumoured boyfriend Suraj Nambiar is a Dubai-based banker and businessman. He has an open Instagram profile and as per his pictures, his hobbies are travelling, adventure sports, and reading. Suraj Nambiar was reportedly born in a Jain family in Bengaluru, Karnataka. He did his schooling at Jain International Residential School and later got admitted to the R.V. College of Engineering for a degree in civil engineering. He also has a brother named Neera, who is the co-founder of a Pune-based event management company.

How did Mouni Roy and Suraj Nambiar meet?

As per several media reports, Mouni Roy and Suraj Nambiar met in Dubai and later started dating. While they have never confirmed their relationship, they have been spotted together at various parties and in pictures as well. They allegedly celebrated the new year 2021 together and later in March, Mouni met Suraj Nambiar's parents at her close friend Mandira Bedi's residence.

The rumoured couple are expected to have a two-day beach wedding in Goa in the attendance of their close family and friends. As per a report by Hindustan Times, the couple has also finalised their wedding venue. Earlier, they were rumoured to tie the knot either in Italy or Dubai.

Mouni Roy was recently seen having a gala time in Goa with her friends. She shared several pictures via her Instagram handle. While the Gold star stunned in several beachwear and was seen partying with her friends, it did not take her fans much time to speculate that she was having her bachelorette in Goa. However, nothing has been confirmed yet as neither the actor nor her rumoured beau has officially announced the same.

Image: Instagram/@imouniroy/@nambiar13