Who Is Naina Singh Aka Nona Berry? Know Details About Her Here

Naina Singh is an Indian model, who has participated in several Indian reality shows. The model celebrates her birthday today, which was attended by many small screen actors like Abhinav Shukla, Eijaz Khan and Pavitra. Here is more information about Naina Singh, who is also known as Nona Berry on social media.

Who is Naina Singh?

Naina Singh was born on March 5th. She is a state-level table tennis champion. From her school days, she has played all kinds of sports including cricket, football, basketball and volleyball.

In the year 2013, Naina was crowned Femina’s Most Stylish Diva. She participated in a dating reality show, Splitsvilla in its 10th season and won the show along with Baseer Ali. From that show, her popularity started growing.

She went on to participate in another reality show, India’s Next Superstars. The show aired in the year 2018. The show was a talent search reality show which is available to stream on Disney Plus Hotstar.

Naina then bagged an acting role in the popular show Kumkum Bhagya. She portrayed the character of Rhea Mehta for almost a year and then left the show. After that, she was seen in another reality show, which concluded recently. She was a wild card entrant along with several others like Kavita Kaushik, Shradul Pandit, Aly Goni and Sonali Phogat.

Naina has also been featured in a few music videos. In the year 2017, she was seen in Sundowner. Avi J and Jyotica Tangri sang in the video.

Nona Berry’s Instagram and her presence on social media

Naina Singh has over 700 thousand followers on Instagram and goes by the username @Nonaberrry on the social media platform. She posts content on her profile regularly and keeps her followers updated with her daily life’s events. She has several fan pages on Instagram as well, which keep posting engaging content about her on the 'gram. Naina Singh does not have a Twitter handle yet.

Naina Singh’s net worth

According to a report in IWMBuzz.com, Naina Singh’s net worth is estimated to be around 0.4 million dollars. This, when converted to INR, amounts to a sum close to 3 crore rupees.

Disclaimer: The above Nona Berry (also known as Naina Singh) net worth and salary information is sourced from various websites and media reports. The website does not guarantee a 100% accuracy of the same.

