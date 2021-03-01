Who Is Nirmala Channappa? All You Need To Know About 'Bigg Boss Kannada 8' Contestant

It was quite recently revealed that Nirmala Chanappa is one of the contestants of the new season of Bigg Boss Kannada. Since then, netizens have expressed their curiosity surrounding her identity. This article will take a look into who is Bigg Boss Kannada's Nirmala Chanappa and divulge information regarding Nirmala Chanappa's net worth and her personal life. Read on to know more about her.

Who is Nirmala Channappa?

Nirmala Channappa, who is also known as Nirmala Sathya, is a prolific Indian actor, television personality, and director. Ever since Nirmala Channapa's feature film debut as an actor with Thallana, a film which brought the artiste her very first set of awards, she has gone on work on projects such as Jigarthanda and Kiragoorina Gayyaligalu, to name a few. Recently, Nirmala Channapa revealed that she won an award for her performance in Thallana through her Instagram account. Take a look at her post below.

Nirmala Channappa's Instagram account is filled with pictures of herself clicked alongside the likes of her friends, family members, and fellow celebrities. She also often uploads pictures of herself with her daughter. Check out some of Nirmala Chanappa's photos below.

A peek into Nirmala Chennappa's Instagram profile

Nirmala Channappa's Net Worth

In addition to being an artist, Nirmala Channappa is also an entrepreneur who started the production company known as Sai Nirmala Productions. As far as Nirmala Channappa's net worth is concerned, no details regarding the same are available online.

About Bigg Boss Kannada

The popular reality show made a comeback to the TV screens with its season 8. The show went on air on February 28. It hosted by Sandalwood superstar Kichcha Sudeep.

