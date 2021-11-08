Who Is Padma Shri Awardee Sarita Joshi? Know Everything About Celebrated Veteran Actor

The country's fourth highest civilian honour, Padma Shri, was awarded to over 73 individuals across various industries, some posthumously. According to a statement issued from the president's office, there were four Padma Vibhushan, eight Padma Bhushan and 61 Padma Shri awards for the year 2020. Along with actor Kangana Ranaut, Producer Ekta Kapoor and singer Adnan Sami, veteran actor Sarita Joshi was also presented with a Padma Shri for her contribution to the arts field.

Who is Sarita Joshi?

The 80-year-old actor has predominantly worked in Hindi shows and most notably in the role of a mother. the veteran actor started her journey as a child artist in Gujarati and Marathi theatres. She debuted on television in 1980 in the show Titliyaan. In the following years, the actor appeared in several series namely Hasratein, Ek Mahal Ho Sapno Ka, Chand Chupa Badal Mein, and many more.

She rose to prominence after appearing in the 2005 series Baa Bahoo Aur Baby in the role of Godavari Labhshankar Thakkar and as Baa in Hamari Bahu Silk where she played the role of a wealthy and hardworking businesswoman. Some of her popular shows also include Meri Aashiqui Tumse Hi, Bh Se Bhade, Bakula Bua Ka Bhoot, and more. She also worked in over a dozen of popular films namely Darna Zaroori Hai, Singham Returns, Gangoobai, Main Zinda Hoon, Simmba and Roohi.

The veteran actor is currently entertaining her fans on the popular family drama Anupamaa playing the role of Alpa Parekh, Sanjay's mother. Her role is enjoyed by many as she portrays a fun and lively woman in the series.

Sarita Joshi on winning Padma Shri

Upon being conferred with the fourth highest civilian award in 2020, the veteran actor told PTI, ''I am very happy and humbled with this honour. I am working from an early age, I have never worked for awards, for me work is worship. I have always worked from my heart and given my best in whatever I have done. I will be known as Padma Shri Sarita Joshi, this is such a big honour. I am happy as my children are happy.''

(Image: Facebook/@saritajoshi)