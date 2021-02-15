Who Is Ramzan Muhammed? Everything About The 'Bigg Boss 3' Malayalam Contestant

Bigg Boss Malayalam has entertained the viewers with its two seasons. The audience was eagerly waiting to get an update about the Bigg Boss 3 Malayalam season and the list of participants on the show. The show premiered yesterday on Asianet with Mohan Lal as the host this season. As the show premiered on February 14, people have been curious to know about the participants on the show this season. Ramzan Muhammed is one of the contestants on this season of the reality show. A lot of people have been wondering about Ramzan Muhammed's age and other details about the contestant. For all the people who are curious to know who is Ramzan Muhammed, here is everything you need to know.

Also Read | All About Bigg Boss 3 Malayalam Contestant Bhagyalakshmi's Career And Life

Also Read | Who Is Sai Vishnu? Here's Everything You Need To Know About Bigg Boss S3 Contestant

Who is Ramzan Muhammed?

Ramzan Muhammed is an Indian dancer and actor. He shot to fame when he was crowned as the winner of D4 Dance. It is a dance reality TV show which aired on Mazhavil Manorama and has completed four seasons till now. Ramzan Muhammed's age is 21 years old. According to IMDb, Ramzan Muhammed was born to Nazar Perumthara and Raseena Nazar. He has two elder brothers, Raseeek Nas and Rasal Nas and a younger sister Risana Nas. He went to the Co-operative Public School Muvattupuzha, Eranakulam till his class X and was doing his plus-two in the Ebenezer Higher Secondary School Veettoor, Eranakulam.

Ramzan Muhammed had an interest in dancing and acting from an early age. He started learning dance professionally when he was in preschool. He had secured A grade in State School Kalolsavam- 2018 for Mono-Act, Mime and Folk Dance. He had also topped the CBSE State Kalotsav-2015 in folk dance. Ramzan Muhammed was one of the semi-finalists of Superstar Junior 2 on Amrita TV. He had also finished as the second runner up in the Munch Dance Dance in the year 2012. He also shares his dance videos on his Instagram. Here is a look at Ramzan Muhammed's photos.

Bigg Boss 3 Malayalam contestant Ramzan Muhammed's photos

Also Read | 'Bigg Boss 3' Malayalam Contestants: List Of Celebrities To Enter The 'Bigg Boss' House

Also Read | Bigg Boss Malayam 3 Premiere Date And Where To Watch It | Read Details

The dancer has been a part of several dance reality shows but he became a household name after being the winner of the D4 Dance. There were a total of 18 contestants and Ramzan Muhammed was crowned as the winner and bagged the prize of ₹50 lakhs. The Bigg Boss 3 Malayalam contestant has also featured in ad films for several popular brands like Minute Maid Nimbu Fresh. He has also worked in Malayalam movies such as Ee Pattanathil Bhootham, Doctor Love, Three Kings, Ee Adutha Kaalath, Mayapuri-3D and Dance Dance.

Image Credits: Ramzan Muhammed's Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.