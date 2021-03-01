Who Is Shubha Poonja On Bigg Boss Kannada 8? All You Need To Know About The Actor

The much-anticipated reality show, Bigg Boss Kannada, launched its eighth season on the last Sunday of February 2021. The actor and host Kichcha Sudeep introduced 17 contestants and each of them made a remarkable entry. Participant Shubha Poonja, who was introduced by actor Aditi Prabhudeva, is one of the most expected contestants of Big Boss Kannada. So who is Shubha Poonja? Read the details about the actor below.

Who is Shubha Poonja?

Shubha Poonja is an Indian actor and model who has mostly appeared in Kannada and Tamil films. She is best known for her role of ‘Renuka Devi’ in the Kannada movie Moggina Manasu in the pivotal role with Radhika Pandit. She won Filmfare Award for Best Supporting Actress- Kannada and the film ran for 100 days at a theatre in Banglore.

Shubha Poonja's Age, early life, dating & more

Shubha Poonja’s age is 28 years and she was born in Karnataka on September 9, 1983. She is of Mangalorean descent from the Tuluva community. Raised in Bangalore, she studied in Carmel Convent school and graduated with BA from Bishop Cotton Girls College in Bangalore. Before entering modelling, she appeared in various television advertisements. She had a successful modelling career and won the “Miss Chennai-Top Model 2003” title.

Shubha Poonja is currently engaged to an entrepreneur Sumanth Billava. The couple was supposed to get married in December 2020 but their wedding got pushed to the present year due to the Covid-19 pandemic. Poonja is a foodie, enjoys biking, and is obsessed with painting. Check out Shubha Poonja's photos in which she is seen enjoying her hobbies-

Shubha Poonja's film career

Shubha Poonja made her debut in the Tamil film industry with the action film Machi in 2004. She later starred in Tamil films Thirudiya Idhayathai and Shanmuga in the following months. She then entered the Kannada film industry and made a debut with the romantic-drama film Jackpot in 2006. After that, she appeared in many Kannada films including Chanda, Moggina, and Slum Bala. In 2009, she starred in Anjadiru, the Kannada remake of the 2008 Tamil film Anjaathe and then appeared in the film Thakath in the same year. As of 2018, Shubha Poonja's net worth is estimated to be Rs. 75 lakhs, according to Dreshare.

Shubha Poonja wrapped up the shooting for the suspense thriller 3 Devi in December 2020 which is yet to release. Directed by Vivek Matthews, the film marks her debut as a producer. The film was shot extensively in the dense forests of Madikeri and the story revolves around three girls who go into the forest to relax from a hectic shoot. They face a threat to their lives after a sudden turn of events. On the acting front, she will next be seen in the Kannada film, Samosa.

(DISCLAIMER: The above information about Shubha Poonja's net worth is sourced from various websites/ media reports. The website does not guarantee a 100% accuracy of the figures.)

