What Is Chinmay Patwardhan's Age? All About Regional Actor Who Plays Madhav In 'Swamini'

Swamini is a popular Marathi show which is based around the story of Peshwa household. The show airs on Colors Marathi channel from Monday to Saturday at 8.30 pm. The show is currently focusing on the life of Rama and Madhav and how they face their challenges and differences individually and together in the serial Swamini. Read on to know all about the lead actor Chinmay Patwardhan who plays the role of Madhav in the popular Marathi show.

All about regional actor Chinmay Patwardhan who plays Madhav in 'Swamini' serial

According to atozmarathi website, Chinmay Patwardhan's schooling and education were completed in New English School, Ramanbaug, Pune and college in Sir Parshurambhau College of Pune. Chinmay Patwardhan made his acting debut as a child artist with Subhash Ghai's film Yuvvraaj in the year 2008.

Despite being a Marathi actor, he started his acting journey in Hindi films. Since debuting in Hindi films he then moved on to Marathi cinema where he has acted in short films like Pizza and Vartul, and movies like Prince, Thackeray, and Hostel Days in 2019 (alongside Aaroh Velankar, Prarthana Behere, Aishwarya Kapare, Akshay Tanksale and Ankita Lande). He was recently seen in film Sur Sapata as well. Post this, he debuted in the Marathi TV industry with Swamini being his first role in a TV show.

What is Chinmay Patwardhan's age?

According to Rajshri Marathi ShowBuz's YouTube channel, Chinmay Patwardhan is 20 years old currently. Chinmay Patwardhan's movie role as a kabaddi player in Sur Sapata was immensely loved by the audience before he starred in the Marathi serial 'Swamini'.

Currently, he plays the role of Madhavrao Peshwa in the serial. His role as Madhav is deeply loved by the masses as he portrays a dutiful son and a loving husband while being one of the greatest Peshwas in the Marathi history.

In the recent episode of Swamini, one can see an important incident occurring in Rama and Madhav's life. The episode will show an intruder trying to attack Madhav in his sleep while Rama is seen to attack the intruder before he can harm her husband. The show Swamini is currently being shot at Dadasaheb Phalke Chitranagari Film City in Goregaon East, Mumbai.

All about Rama Madhav serial 'Swamini' cast

The Marathi series Swamini is a popular historical show which airs on Colors Marathi at 8:30 pm between Monday to Saturday. The show has been running since September 9, 2019. The show is set in the 16th century and the plot revolves around Ramabai who faces several trials and tribulations after getting married as a child bride into the Peshwa household. However, the show saw a leap after it started re-airing after lockdown and the much-loved Rama could be seen as a grown-up now.

The show Swamini witnesses Rama's courageous transformation from an innocent village girl to a brave Peshwinbai amidst the various malicious schemes from her manipulative mother-in-law Gopikabai. The bitter-sweet relationship between Ramabai and Gopikabai forms the main crux of the show.

Besides Chinmay Patwardhan, Swamini cast includes actors like Revati Lele, Aishwarya Narkar, Rugwedi Pradhan, Amol Baedeker, Sanika Banaraswale Joshi, Surabhi Bhave, Anushree Phadnis and Uma Hrishikesh in prominent roles.

