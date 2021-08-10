Who Is The Next Bachelor 2022: Can Greg Grippo Be The One? Here’s The List Of Contenders

The Bachelorette finale saw a dramatic ending to Katie Thurston's quest for love. After a showdown with fan-favourite Greg Grippo, Katie decided to say yes to Blake Moynes after he proposed to her. Her engagement with Moynes came as a surprise to those who had read her confession in The Sun last week, where she revealed that she would have gotten "engaged" to Greg Grippo, had it not been for their explosive fight during Hometown Dates. Now Bachelor Nation is gearing up to air Bachelor in Paradise season 7 in fall, however, the question still remains on who will be cast as The Bachelor 2022 for the 26th season. So who is the next Bachelor 2022? Here are potential candidates.

Who is the next Bachelor 2022?

Michael Allio

The name of 26-year-old Michael Allio is doing the rounds if rumors are to be believed. The businessman from Ohio had won hearts after he shared his backstory on national TV and how he had to be a single dad to his 4-year-old son after his wife Laura passed away to breast cancer in 2019. Michael was placed 4th in The Bachelorette season 17 after he quit to be with his son. If Allio does get involved in the next season, the addition of his son to the show could be a potentially interesting storyline that the Bachelor Nation could bank on.

Andrew Spencer

The 26-year-old professional football player, another top contestant during Katie's season was eliminated at 5th place. A native of Vienna, Austria, he was out of the show right before Hometown Dates. His storyline had grabbed eyeballs since Katie went back to his hotel room post his elimination to invite him back to the show. Here, she had expressed that she still had feelings for him however, Andrew decided to not make a comeback. He had opened up on this decision and said that he felt that Katie had a stronger connection with the other guys. Amongst those rooting for Andrew Spencer to be The Bachelor 2022 include Katie, Tayshia and Kaitlyn, and Michael Allio.

Greg Grippo

Greg Grippo had by far been the most popular contestant that appeared on season 17 of The Bachelorette. The 27-year-old marketing sales representative had quit the show after Katie refused to return his confession and did not say 'I Love You' back to him. After the breakup, he had lashed out at her while Katie had compared his behavior to 'gaslighting'. Several other Bachelor alums have attacked Greg for his 'unacceptable and toxic behavior.' His dramatic elimination had come in complete contrast to the 'vulnerable' image which he had portrayed on the show. Despite his antics, several are rooting for him to be the next Bachelor 2022.

