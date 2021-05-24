Who Is The Winner Of 'Dance Plus' Telugu 2021? Check Out The Details Of This Year's Winner

The popular show Dance Plus Telugu aired on May 23, 2021. The grand finale performances of the contestants kept everyone hooked till the end. In the end, judges Master Baba Bhaskar, Raghu Master, Yashwant, Monal Gajjar, and Mumaith Khan finally came to a decision to declare a winner of this year’s Dance Plus Telugu. Read on to know who is the winner of Dance Plus Telugu.

Who is the winner of Dance Plus Telugu?

Sanket Sahadev from the team of Vishwanath emerged as the winner of Dance Plus Telugu, this year. The contestant had shown great growth on the show and has captivated attention from the audience as well as judges with his performance. Sanket Sahadev took home the prize money of 20 lakh rupees. According to a report by GetIndiaNews, Sanket Sahadev's net worth is around 3-5 lakhs and has garnered a huge fan following on social media. Sanket belongs to Andhra Pradesh and has garnered more than 379k followers on Instagram.

On the show, Sanket even shared that he wanted to become a dancer since childhood and tried to be a part of many dance reality shows before becoming a contestant on Dance Plus Telugu. Jiya Thakur from Anne’s team was the first runner-up from the show and other contestants like Vasitoy Crew, Darjeeling Devils, and Tejaswini & Maheshwar were the finalists of the show. For the unversed, initially, 12 contestants were selected for Dance Plus Telugu but they were equally divided among six teams of the judges Anee, Baba Bhaskar, Yashwanth, Raghu, Yashwanth, Monal Gajjar and Mumaith Khan.

About Dance Plus Telugu

The show is hosted by dancer Omkar started with 13 contestants and there were 6 finalists. The show is produced by Ashwin Babu and Kalyan, under the banner of OAK Entertainments. The auditions took place throughout November 2020, which is where Sanket was selected. The widely competitive dance reality show has featured a set of very talented contestants throughout its run. The show used to air on Star Maa and had completed 43 episodes.

DISCLAIMER: The above information is sourced from various websites/ media reports. The website does not guarantee a 100% accuracy of the figures.

Promo Image: Sanket Sahadev’s Instagram

