Who Is Tirthanand Rao, 'Junior Nana Patekar' Who Attempted To Die By Suicide Again?

Why you’re reading this story: Actor-comedian Tirthanand Rao attempted to die by suicide during a Facebook live stream. He alleged that a woman, his live-in partner, was responsible for the trouble he was facing in life. He also claimed being a victim of "emotionally blackmail".

3 things you need to know:

After his attempt to die by suicide, police intervened quickly and rushed him to the hospital.

This is not the first time Tirthanand has attempted to die by suicide.

Tirthanand Rao is known for mimicking Nana Patekar. He has featured in several comedy shows.

Background and career

Tirthanand Rao gained recognition after featuring in television shows like Comedy Circus Ke Ajoobe and Wagle Ki Duniya. He is popular for mimicking Nana Patekar and also came up with his own version of the actor for stage shows, called 'Junior Nana Patekar'.

His other notable appearances have been in shows like Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, Happy Ki Ultan Paltan, Crime Patrol Satark: 2, Adaalat, Savdhaan India: India Fight Back, RK Laxman ki Duniya and Comedy Circus Ke Ajoobe.

Tirthanand alleges emotional blackmail and extortion

During the live session, Tirthanand alleged that a woman was responsible for his current state of despair. He revealed that he had been in a live-in relationship with her and claimed that she had emotionally blackmailed him and extorted money from him. Tirthanand expressed that he owed a devt of around Rs 3-4 lakh due to the woman's actions.

Tirthanand consumes poison live on social media

Tirthanand, while sharing his distress, took out a bottle of insect repellent, poured it into a glass and consumed it. His friends, who were part of the live steram, immediately rushed to his location and found him unconscious. Realising the severity of the situation, they promptly contacted the police and Tirthanand was swiftly taken to a hospital for medical care.

History of previous suicide attempt

This is not the first time Tirthanand has resorted to such drastic measures. In December 2021, he had attempted to die by suicide. Back then, he had contacted his assistant beforehand to inform him about his intentions and cited various reasons that led him to contemplate such a desperate act.