Vedika Pinto Gets A Special Mention In Salman Khan's Post; All You Need To Know About Her

Salman Khan, who is known throughout the industry for introducing new faces to the screen, made an addition to his list with Saiee Manjrekar in Dabangg 3. According to recent reports, Salman Khan took to social media and introduced another face named Vedika Pinto. Here is everything that will be sufficient to answer your questions like ‘Who is Vedika Pinto.’

Who is Vedika Pinto – The lead model in Ritviz’s New Song Liggi

Vedika Pinto is an actor who has featured in the music video of Ritviz’s Liggi. In the video, Vedika Pinto steps into the shoes of a bold, wild and fearless bride. As her husband is fast asleep throughout the video, Vedika Pinto goes around her new abode after the wedding. She is also dancing and being notorious to the core. She is everything but a traditional shy bride in the video.

Salman Khan took to Instagram and shared Vedika Pinto’s song as a post. Along with the post, the Dabangg actor also shared his views and said that the current generation is continuously doing wonders. Salman Khan also mentioned how they have so much energy and swagger in them. Salman Khan also recollected Vedika Pinto’s face from the video and said the same through his post, and credited the actor for her work in the music video. Vedika Pinto has been trending and making rounds in the news after Salman Khan posted her music video on his Instagram handle and also tagged her in the post.

Who is Vedika Pinto – Sara Ali Khan’s childhood friend

Vedika Pinto has already been in the news earlier this year. Vedika Pinto happens to have her roots in Bollywood since her childhood. Some time back, Vedika Pinto had featured in Kedarnath actor Sara Ali Khan's Instagram post which she made on the former’s birthday. Vedika Pinto and Sara Ali Khan’s friendship dates back to their childhood. Sara Ali Khan’s post also featured her memory of stealing peppy from Vedika Pinto. She also mentioned how Vedika Pinto happens to be her first-ever friend.

