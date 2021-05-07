Who Is Vishal Aditya Singh? Lesser Known Facts About The 'KKK11' Contestant

Vishal Aditya Singh is an Indian television actor best known for his role in Begusarai and Chandrakanta. He is recognized for participating in Box Cricket League and was the second runner- up in the dance reality show Nach Baliye 9. The actor will soon be seen as a contestant on Khatron Ke Khiladi season 11. Read ahead to know more about Vishal Aditya Singh.

A look at Vishal Aditya Singh’s personal life

Vishal Aditya Singh is born on January 25, 1988, to Ajit Singh and Bina Singh in Bihiya, Bhojpur district, Bihar. He has a younger brother and they belong to a middle-class family. The Khatron Ke Khiladi season 11 contestant did a few modelling assignments before coming to Mumbai to pursue his acting career. He dated the actor Madhurima Tuli for about a year.

About Vishal Aditya Singh’s career

Vishal made his acting debut in a Bhojpuri serial named Jai Jai Shiv Shankar in 2010 where he played the lead role of Avdesh Thakur. He made his Hindi television debut in 2011 with the drama series Chandragupta Maurya where he played the role of Shashank. In 2012, he appeared in the Colors TV show Sasural Simar Ka as Veeru. He gained popularity in 2015 with the role of Lakhan Thakur/Shakti Thakur in Begusarai and King Veerendra "Veer" Pratap Singh in Chandrakanta. He was most recently seen in an Independence Day music video Dil Mein Hindustan in 2020 and also featured in a romantic music video titled Khwabeeda.

More about KKK11 Contestants

Khatron Ke Khiladi season 11 will go on floors in South Africa's Cape Town. Vishal will soon be seen on the show along with Divyanka Tripathi, Nikki Tamboli, Abhinav Shukla, Arjun Bijlani, Varun Sood and more. Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 11 starting date has not been announced yet.

Lesser known facts about Vishal Aditya Singh

According to Starsunfolded, Vishal was fond of sports and used to participate in sports competitions back in school. He was a district level cricket player.

He, along with his friends formed a small group named Yuva Rising Stars which was aimed at helping people in need.

He is a fitness enthusiast and a devotee of Lord Shiva.

