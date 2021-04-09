Who Is Yesha Rughani’s Husband? Is She Married? Read Details About The 'Muskaan' Actor

Yesha Rughlani is one of the actors from the Indian television industry who gained popularity through her TV shows. She was seen in a couple of TV shows in which she essayed significant roles showcasing her acting skills. Read ahead to know who is Yesha Rughani’s husband and more details about the Muskaan actor.

Who is Yesha Rughani’s husband? Is she married?

Yesha Rughani is unmarried. There’s also no confirmed news about Yesha Rughani’s boyfriend or any of her affairs.

Yesha Rughani, born on March 24, 1992, completed her schooling in Rajkot where she also participated in plays and skits. As per the same report, she had once stated that she had never been a movie or a TV show fan. Before she entered the acting world, she even worked as a stylist for some of the prominent Bollywood actors such as Esha Gupta, Priyanka Chopra, Malaika Arora and others. Yesha Rughani also has a degree in fashion designing and has even worked in this field for quite some time. It is a lesser-known fact that she got selected in the first attempt of her audition for Jeet Gayi Toh Piya Morey and she had stated that she had no clue on how to give an audition.

Yesha Rughani made her acting debut with the same TV show alongside actor Krip Suri, who is a well-known artist in the television industry. She essayed one of the lead roles in this romantic drama show that premiered in 2017 and ended in 2018. She then became a part of another popular TV show, Muskaan, in which she played the lead role of Muskaan Raunak Singh featuring opposite Sharad Malhotra. Her co-actors also included some of the prolific TV actors such as Shoaib Ibrahim, Vikas Grover, Sheetal Maulik and others.

She then appeared in a fantasy drama show, Hero-Gayab Mode On streaming on Sony Sab. She essayed the role of Zara, who is an aspiring actor and lover of Abhishek Nigam’s character, stuntman Veer Nanda. Many other popular actors co-starred with her in the show namely Manish Wadhwa, Siddharth Nigam, Abhishek Sharma, Nitesh Pandey and others.

Image Source- Yesha Rughani's Instagram