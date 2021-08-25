Who Left Bachelor In Paradise Last Night? Check Season 7 Ep 2 Details & Who Got Engaged

As fans have been enjoying the Bachelor in Paradise season 7, the latest episode of the show left them in shock when one of the strong contestants was eliminated from the show. On the other hand, the fans also witnessed the arrival of Bachelor in Paradise season 6 fame, Demi Brunett. Here’s everything you want to know about who left Bachelor in Paradise last night and which of the couples were engaged in the show so far.

Who Left Bachelor in Paradise Last Night?

The latest episode of the show witnessed Demi Brunett entering with a date card and offers it to James. However, she faces rejection and later goes to Brendon. Brendon suggests to her that they should still see other people and wait for their paths to cross in the near future. While Brendon holds out for Pieper, Brunett feels upset about being rejected. Later, Natasha shows her concern for Brendon and asks him about his connection with Pieper to which he admits that he had the strongest connection with Natasha. Meanwhile, Tammy talks about how Victoria P had a major plan to pursue James only because she wanted to stick around longer. James then confronts Victoria after which she admits that she was in a relationship with someone and adds that she is now single. However, Victoria still self-eliminates herself after confronting James that speculates that she already has a connection outside the show. “I was appreciative of them coming to me, so I have no issue with them,” said James on Victoria leaving the show. While leaving, Victoria dropped a hint about having a boyfriend and stated, “I tried to make something work, and I realized that I don’t have to search for what I already have at home.” Apart from Victoria, Kelsey and Serena C were also sent home. The pairs present at the rose ceremony were Ivan and Jessenia, Noah and Abigail, Aaron and Tammy, Kenny and Mari, Connor and Maurissa, Grocery Store Joe and Serena P, Tre and Tahzjuan, Karl and Deandra, Brendan and Natasha, and James and Demi Burnett.

Who gets engaged on Bachelor in Paradise 2021?

According to the reports by Reality Steve, Joe Amabile and Serena Pitt, Kenny Braasch and Mari and Riley Christian and Maurissa Gunn will get engaged in Bachelor in Paradise season 7 finale.

IMAGE: BACHELOR IN PARADISE INSTAGRAM