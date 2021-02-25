Who Plays Mukti Maa In TMKOC? Know All The Details About This Versatile Actor

Sheetal Bedi, who plays Mukti Maa in TMKOC, is an Indian actor known for her cameo roles. In 1997, she made her acting debut with Ishq Na Pooche Jaat. She played the role of Kammo. Sheetal Bedi was last seen in the Bhojpuri film, Ab To Banja Sajanwa Hamaar. Here's a look at the life of the actor who plays Mukti Maa in TMKOC.

Also Read | Sudhir Mishra Plans On Revisiting The History Of India For His Next Venture; Read

Also Read | Danny Denzongpa Reveals He 'didn't Get' Roles He Wished To Play; Says 'Couldn't Fit'

Sheetal Bedi's debut

Sheetal Bedi's debut film Ishq Na Pooche Jaat was helmed by Rajesh Puri. Written by Darshan Aulakh and Dalwinder Sohal, the film features Sheetal Bedi, Gopi Bhalla, Gurkirtan, Iqbal, Monica, Satindra Narulla, B.N. Sharma, Puneet Chandra Sharma, Seema Sharma, and Dalwinder Sohal. The film was released on Dec 31, 1997.

Ishq Na Pooche Jaat revolved around two childhood friends Raj and Kammo who grow up and fall in love with each other. However, due to the class difference between them, their families opposed their wedding and make them take drastic steps.

Image Credits: Screengrab from the video song Tu Sona Chail Chablina Mera from the movie Simran

Also Read | 'Mumbai Saga’s' First Song ‘Shor Machega’ By Yo Yo Honey Singh To Be Out On THIS Date'Mumbai Saga’s' First Song ‘Shor Machega’ By Yo Yo Honey Singh To Be Out On THIS Date

Sheetal Bedi's filmography

Some of Sheetal Bedi's popular films include Simran, Trump Card, Miss, Mai Baap, Rafta Rafta: The Speed, Kanhaiya, Main Jyoti Tu Jwala, Ek Nari Do Roop, Aaya Toofan, Poonam Ki Raat, and Shankar Shambu. One of the most popular films in which Sheetal Bedi worked is Ek Naari Do Roop. The film also had Shatrugan Sinha, Asha Sachdev, and Madan Puri in the main lead. The film was released in the year 1973.

Also Read | Nikki Tamboli Blows A Kiss Towards The Camera As She Is Spotted In Suburbs; See Pic

Sheetal Bedi was last seen in Ab To Banja Sajanwa Hamaar. This Bhojpuri film is helmed by Arshad Kumar. The action-drama flick also features Vikas Anand, Acharya and Farida Dadi. Jyoti Dev, Saahil Jaffrey, Anant Jog, Govind Khatri, Ravi Kishan, Nagma, Tej Sapru, Mona Thiba. Ab Toh Banja Sajanwa Hamaar revolved around a farmer called Kishan who lives with his sister Kiran and brother Arjun in Sitapur. The relationship between the two brothers becomes difficult when one of the brothers asks the other one to sell his land. Sheetal Bedi played the role of Gomti in the movie

Also Read | Danny Denzongpa Reveals He 'didn't Get' Roles He Wished To Play; Says 'Couldn't Fit'

Image Credits: Screengrab from the video song Tu Sona Chail Chablina Mera from the movie Simran

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.