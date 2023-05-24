Who Was Nitesh Pandey, Anupamaa And Om Shanti Om Actor, Who Died Aged 51?

Nitesh Pandey, well-known for his role in Anupamaa, reportedly died after suffering a cardiac arrest at the age of 51 today (May 24). He has worked in several TV shows and films. He began his career in acting as a theatre artist in 1990. After a few years of struggle, he landed his first acting opportunity with the show titled Tejas. He played a detective in the show.

Nitesh Pandey has worked on several TV shows including Astitva Ek Prem Kahani, Justajoo, Mazilein Apani Apani, Saaya, and more. He was also seen in several films including Om Shanti Om, Madaari, Badhaai Do, and more. He even ran a production house of his own named Dream Castle Productions and it mainly produced Radio shows. He rose to fame from his performance in the film titled Khosla ka Ghosla.

About Nitesh Pandey's personal life

Nitesh Pandey tied to knot with Ashwini Kalsekar back in 1998. However, the couple decided to part ways in 2022. Later, the actor decided to get married to Arpita Pandey, who was also a TV actress. They got married back in 2003.

Films done by Nitesh Pandey

Nitesh Pandey has worked in several films over the years. In 1995, he was seen in the film Baazi. Then, in 2002, he featured in the film Mere Yaar Ki Shaadi Hai. His other films include Sins in 2005, Khosla Ka Ghosla in 2006, Om Shanti Om in 2007, Dabangg 2 in 2012, Mickey Virus in 2013, and Shaadi Ke Side Effects in 2014. Some of his other films include Hunterr in 2015, Madaari in 2016, Rangoon in 2017, and Badhaai Do in 2022.

TV Shows of Nitesh Pandey

In 1995, Nitesh Pandey was seen in the show Tejas as a detective. Then in 1998, he was seen in the show Saaya wherein he portrayed the role of Manoj. However, he was widely recognised for his role as Dheeraj Kapoor in Anupamaa. Some of his other shows include Indiawaali Maa, Hero, Maharaj Ki Jai Ho, Kuch Toh Log Kahenge, Sunaina, Hum Ladkiyan, and more.