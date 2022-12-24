Who Was Tunisha Sharma? Actor Allegedly Dies By Suicide After Posting Picture On Instagram

Tunisha Sharma, an Indian TV actor, allegedly died by suicide on the sets of a serial she was working on in Vasai, Palghar on Saturday. Sharma (20), who was playing the role of Shehzaadi Mariam in Ali Baba Dastaan-E-Kabul, was known for her work in Bharat Ka Veer Putra – Maharana Pratap.

Just hours before her death, she posted a picture of herself on Instagram with a caption that read, "Those who are driven by their Passion Doesn’t stop (sic)." In her Insta stories, she also posted a video of herself getting her make-up done on the sets before her shot.

Here is all we know about the late actress:

(Tunisha Sharma hours before her death; Image: Instagram/@TunishaSharma)

All about Tunisha Sharma

Born on January 4, 2002, Sharma hailed from Chandigarh and starred in a number of TV shows from an early age. Prior to being cast in Ali Baba: Dastaan-E-Kabul, she started her career with Maharana Pratap and went on to star in other shows, namely Chakravartin Ashoka Samrat, Gabbar Poonchwala, Internet Wala Love, Sher-e-Punjab: Maharaja Ranjit Singh and Ishq Subhan Allah.

Working in these shows also opened the gates of Bollywood for her as she was seen in movies like Dabangg 3, Kahaani 2, Baar Baar Dekho and Fitoor. She is remembered for playing the role of Katrina Kaif's younger self in both Fitoor (Firdaus) and Baar Baar Dekho (Diya Kapoor).

She is said to have gone to the washroom following which suspicion arose as she did not return for a long time. She was later found hanging inside when the door was broken down. Allegedly suspected to be a suicide, the police said that they will probe the actor's death from the murder angle as well.