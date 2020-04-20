Why Is Ajaz Khan Called 'Controversial'; List Of Times He Has Been Arrested

Ajaz Khan is an Indian film actor who was recently arrested on Saturday for allegedly uploading an offensive post on social media and giving air to communal feelings among people. He has appeared on the silver screen and small screen many times but rose to prominence after he was seen in the television reality show, Bigg Boss 7 in the year 2013. Here is a list of all the times the actor has been involved in controversies leading to his arrest.

A listicle of all the times Ajaz Khan landed himself in trouble

April 2020

Ajaz Khan was arrested by the police for allegedly making communal marks during a live chat session on Facebook in order to create a divide among communities in India. Reportedly, he has been charged under Section 153A and others of the IPC for spreading communal enmity among people. For this, he was summoned to Khar police station and was then placed under arrest.

July 2019

Ajaz Khan has uploaded videos on his social media account that allegedly promoted communal hatred in the country. In one video, Tabrez Ansari’s lynching incident in Jharkhand was featured and Ajaz Khan was accused of instigating members of a certain community. In another video, the actor was mocking the police for having lodged a complaint against 5 youngsters who had made an offensive video. Ajaz Khan was held in custody for 14 days and was charged with uploading videos that were intended to spread communal hated through a digital platform.

May 2019

In May 2019, Ajaz Khan was arrested for having assaulted a male model. A complaint was filed against him and he was arrested soon after that. The incident had taken place at a fashion show in Vashi, and Ajaz Khan had allegedly thrashed the concerned male model.

October 2018

In October 2018, Ajaz was arrested for the possession of banned drugs. The Anti-Narcotics Cell of Navi Mumbai Police arrested the actor from a hotel room in Belapur. Ajaz had eight tablets of ‘Ecstasy’ tablets on him which are very popular at rave parties.

November 2016

Back in 2016, Ajaz Khan was arrested by the Malwani police for sending objectionable images to a 25-year-old woman on Whatsapp. He had met the woman on a social media site, where the two became friends. The woman had filed a complaint against him soon after he sent her obscene images.

June 2016

The actor was arrested by police after a model and lodged an FIR against him for having sent her obscene photographs of himself. The model had alleged that Ajaz had invited her to a hotel in Juhu. The complaint was made at the Versova police station.

