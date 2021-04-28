Why Is Ali Goni Accusing Jasmin Bhasin Of Troubling Him? Read Details

Aly Goni and Jasmin Bhasin are one of the most loved television couples. However, Aly Goni has recently complained that his lady love is 'troubling him'. He took to his Instagram handle to share an Instagram reel of himself dancing with Jasmin and the singer of Tu Bhi Sataya Jayega Vishal Sharma. In his caption, he wrote that he was being troubled by Jasmin Bhasin and Vishal Sharma. He also claimed that he was "shareef" who was being troubled by the two.

He wrote jokingly, "Hahaha bohot sataya in logo mujhe mein bichara shareef ladka." Jasmin Bhasin danced in the centre with Aly Goni and Vishal Mishra on either side. The trio was grooving to the audio of Tu Bhi Sataya Jayega which played in the background.

Aly Goni blames Jasmin Bhasin for troubling him

Vishal Mishra denied the claims saying the truth of Aly Goni's Instagram Reels was entirely different. "Is reel ka Sach Kuch Aur hai" he wrote with a heart-eye and a laughing emoji. Other fans denied Aly Goni's caption as they hilariously commented that Aly Goni was far from being innocent. They said that they knew he was a very naughty boy.

Many other fans gushed over the adorable couple. They wrote that Aly Goni and Jasmin Bhasin looked amazing together and that they loved the song Tu Bhi Sataya Jayega. Fans also dropped fire and hearts emojis for the Instagram post. Aly Goni's Instagram Reels video received more than 40,000 likes.

Aly Goni and Jasmin Bhasin's Tu Bhi Sataya Jayega

Tu Bhi Sataya Jayega released on April 27, 2021. The video follows a married couple, played by Aly Goni and Jasmin Bhasin. Despite being married, Aly is seen openly flirting with other women, with and without their consent.

He doesn't care for his wife's disapproval of his behaviour, even if it hurts her. Eventually, she gets proof of his behaviour through his phone. She then uses the evidence to destroy his reputation in front of the media. She gains help from the ladies who did not give their consent to Aly Goni's behaviour. The song Tu Bhi Sataya Jayega talks about a woman's revenge against her husband when he troubles her.

(Promo Image Source: Aly Goni Instagram)

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.