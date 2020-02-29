Is 'Hawaii Five-0' Ending? Find Out Why Alex O'Loughlin Won't Be Seen As 'Steve McGarrett'

Hawaii Five-0 fans were shocked to the core when it was announced that the show will come to an end after its successful 10-season run. The show was a reboot of the original show from the 1960s series. Find out more details about why is Hawaii Five 0 ending?

Why is Hawaii Five-0 ending?

Hawaii Five-0 is one of CBS’ hit shows. Although the show’s rating has dipped since the past few seasons, it was still deemed profitable for the channel. But now, a shocking media portal’s report claims that Hawaii Five-0 is coming to an end after its successful 10 season run.

The media portal’s report claims that the series will wrap after season 10 and its series finale will air on April 3, 2020. Furthermore, the report also claims that the two leading stars of Hawaii Five-0, namely Alex O’Loughlin and Scott Caan’s contract will end after the 10th season. CBS President Kelly Kahl spoke about the show coming to an end in an official statement.

The CBS president did not answer the ‘Why is Hawaii Five-0 ending?’ question but was definitely all praises for the show. She said that it is never easy to say goodbye to a hit franchise that carried on the legacy of the original with such distinction while it also established its own signature style.



Kelly further added that Hawaii Five-0 was a huge success right from its first episode. She continued by stating that the amazing and talented team of producers, writers, cast, and crew have played a key role for a decade and helped establish CBS’ powerhouse. Kelly Kahl concluded her statement by thanking fans for their devotion towards the show.

This statement by the CBS President does answer the question, “Is Hawaii Five-0 cancelled?’ but it does not state the reason for the show’s cancellation. This statement also scraps the Hawaii Five-0 renewed rumours.



The hero of the elite Hawaii federal task force McGarrett a.k.a. Alex O’Loughlin also spoke about the show’s cancellation in a statement. He said that the show has been a part of his life for the last 10 years. He also applauded the team of the show for achieving extraordinary success over the years. Alex concluded his statement by stating that he will miss the show and also thanked the fans for all their support.

