Why Neha Kakkar Won't Appear In Indian Idol's Next Episodes With Special Guest Jaya Prada

Why Neha Kakkar is missing from the upcoming Indian Idol episodes

Indian Idol 12's latest episode will see Neha Kakkar missing from the judges' podium as the show welcomes Jaya Prada as a special guest. Apparently, Neha Kakkar had some prior commitments due to which she could not attend the show. The episodes airing this weekend on April 24, 2021, and April 25, 2021, will see Himesh Reshammiya, Vishal Dadlani and Jaya Prada behind the Indian Idol 12 judges' podium. The shooting of the episodes took place on April 13, 2021.

Neha Kakkar on Indian Idol 12

Singer Neha Kakkar, who has a strong online presence with over 55 million followers on Instagram often posts from the sets of the reality TV show. She recently posted a series of photos from the sets of the show saying she loves Indian Idol. She posed in a blue saree that she wore in one of the episodes.

In another post, she was seen flaunting a green coloured dress with puffed sleeves by Moonstruck on the show. In the caption, she wrote 'Some outfits make you feel good about yourself and this one was one of them! ðŸ§š‍â™€ï¸ðŸ¤©ðŸ¥°'. Have a look at her post below.

Impact of COVID-19 on Indian Idol

Apart from Neha's absence, Indian Idol is also seeing the absence of its anchor Aditya Narayan. As Aditya Narayan, along with his wife Shweta Agarwal, tested positive for COVID-19 on April 3, 2021, Jay Bhanushali replaced him for some episodes. Although Aditya Narayan has tested negative, the audience will not see him on the sets soon. The entertainment industry is facing a halt due to the 'lockdown-like' restrictions imposed by the Maharashtra government. Indian Idol is no exception to the curfew and might have to re-run its episodes for a few weeks as they have only two episodes to go on air as of now.

