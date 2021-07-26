'Why Women Kill' Season 2 Episode 10 Release Date & Time: Where To Watch New Episode

Why Women Kill is one of the popular American dark-comedy drama tv series that began in 2019 while the second season was released on June 3, 2021. As the that have been eagerly waiting for the release of the Why Women Kill Season 2 Episode 10, the makers recently dropped the release date. Here’s when and how you can watch the finale episode of Why Women Kill season 2.

Why Women Kill Season 2 Episode 10 release Date & Time

As Why Women Kill season 2 is a massive hit among the fans, their wait for the release of the finale episode will soon end as it is slated to release on July 29, 2021. The show has been set in different time periods that showcases deadly events of deaths caused by women. The first season of the show was released on August 15, 2019, on CBS All Access consisting of 10 episodes.

Where to watch Why Women Kill S02E10 online?

Created by Marc Cherry, Why Women Kill has been streaming on the popular American video streaming platform, Paramount+. One needs to buy a subscription to the platform to enjoy uninterrupted streaming. The fans can also watch the finale episode W Network as well as the official site of W Network. For those who want to watch the first season, they can enjoy all the episodes on Apple TV, YouTube, Vudu, iTunes, Google Play and Amazon Prime Video.

What happened in Why Women Kill season 2 episode 9?

In the ninth episode of Why Women Kill season 2, titled ‘The Unguarded Moment,’ Alma comes up with some freshly baked lies in order to get away with her arrest. Meanwhile, as Dee sees Mrs Yost’s body in the backyard, she arrives and asks Alma why the body was buried in the yard to which Alma lies and makes her believe that Mrs Yost was the villain so she had to push her through the window. On hearing this, Dee believes her but it is later depicted that someone is listening to their conversation. Later, as Alma plans to kill Joan, she realises that she has been seeing someone to which she decides to use as leverage against her. Catherine, on the other hand, learns about Rita’s plan and fires a bullet at her but it hits the scooter instead.

IMAGE: A STILL FROM WHY WOMEN KILL PROMO/PARAMOUNT+ TWITTER

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.