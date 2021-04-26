Wild Villa's Latest April 24 Written Update: Azma Wins The Keeda Challenge

Nikhil Chinapa's Wild Villa's April 24 episode starts with Nikhil entering Azma and Shweta’s room. He informs them that it is all planned because he wanted to have a word with them. He tells them that since they have entered Wild Villa, they will have to prove they belong there. He adds that there will be Wild Villa’s first Keeda challenge.

Wild Villa's Latest episode's Written Update

Nikhil informs Azma and Shweta about the challenge. He tells them that one has to keep all the wild villa contestants awake all night, while the other one will convince them all to sleep by making various excuses. Shweta goes on to ask about the timings to which Nikhil is quick to respond. He tells them that they have to keep the contestants awake till 5 am. He adds that the task is a secret and they cannot inform anyone about the same.

Azma and Shweta go into a room where all the contestants are present. Azma asks everyone to do yoga. She requests Agriya first and both of them have fun doing so. Arjun, too, laughs. Later, Arjun, Piyush, Agriya and Rashmi do pull ups picking up the girls in their arms. Shweta intervenes as everyone enjoys the competition. She says that she is feeling sleepy.

Around 12.45, Arjun and Shweta prepare to sleep while Azma tries to keep them awake. Azma tells everyone that tomorrow there is no challenge and they can stay awake all night. As Arjun tries to sleep, Azma throws water on him. Shweta takes Arjun in another room. Everyone goes there and Rashmi lies on the bed to sleep. Azma throws water on her to keep her awake. The duo has a fight.

Shweta, too, starts yelling as Azma throws water on her face. She tries to remove Azma from the room. Everyone yells at Azma for doing such things. At around 2.30 am, Arjun asks Agriya to take her into the other room. They all lock her in one room and all go to sleep in another room. She comes out of a window. Everyone sits in one room to discuss the incident and exchange sorry.

The other day as Nikhil meets every contestant, Piyush complains about Azma throwing water on everyone and not letting them sleep. Nikhil informs everyone that it was a Keeda challenge. He, later, announces Azma the winner of the competition. Later, Shweta quits the show as she gets a call from her parents due to some reason.