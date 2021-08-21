Will Addams Family 2 Release In Theatres And Premium On-demand Together? Read To Know

The Addams Family would like to update you about their road trip on the big screen. According to a report by Bloomberg, new information regarding the release of the upcoming animated supernatural dark comedy road movie, The Addams Family 2, has come to light. Here's all we know -

When is Addams Family 2 coming out?

As you might be aware, The Addams Family 2 will release in theatres on 1 October. However, a new report suggests that the film will release in theatres and become available for online rental (premium on-demand) on the same day. People who can't go to theatres to watch the film can now watch it at home.

According to THR, the decision to switch to this hybrid release was made owing to the spread of the COVID-19 Delta variant. The variant led to a surge in coronavirus cases, indicating a high possibility of people not wanting to visit theatres by October. The animated The Addams Family 2 is a Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer and BRON Creative production.

Several upcoming films have been delayed fearing the lack of audiences owing to the Delta variant. Last month, Paramount announced that Clifford the Big Red Dog would no longer release in September. Sony rescheduled Venom: Let There Be Carnage from 24 September to 15 October, and sold off Hotel Transylvania 4 to Amazon.

However, MGM who has delayed the release date for the upcoming Bond film, No Time to Die, is expected to stick to their schedule and release the movie on 8 October.

Addams Family 2 cast, plot, and more

The Addams Family 2 voice stars Oscar Isaac as Gomez Addams, Charlize Theron as Morticia Addams, Chloë Grace Moretz as Wednesday Addams, Nick Kroll as Uncle Fester, Snoop Dogg as Itt, Bette Midler as Grandma, Javon Walton as Pugsley Addams and Bill Hader as Cyrus.

The official description for the film reads:

Morticia and Gomez are distraught that their children are growing up, skipping family dinners, and overly consumed with "scream time". To reclaim their bond, they decide to cram Wednesday, Pugsley, Uncle Fester, and the crew into their haunted camper and hit the road for one last miserable family vacation. Their adventure across America takes them out of their element and into run-ins with their cousin Itt and other kooky characters.

