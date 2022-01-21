Will Amy Schneider Host 'Jeopardy!'? Here's Everything We Know About It

One of the iconic winners of Jeopardy!, Ken Jennings currently serves as an executive producer and host of the ongoing season. Will another history-making winner, Amy Schneider, also take up the hosting responsibilities in the future? Read on to know more.

The current contestant on a 37-day winning run is surely up for it. Schneider shared that the job might not be as easy as it seemed, but she would love to give it a try.

Will Amy Schneider Host Jeopardy!? Everything we know so far

Amy Schneider, in an interview with LA Times, shared that she would consider hosting the show if offered. She believed that it would be a 'cool experience.' She added that it was a 'lot harder' than it appeared on the screen. Schneider also said that she did not know how good she would be as a host, but was surely ready for it.

The current host, Ken Jennings, had taken over as the host after the death of Alex Trebek, who had hosted the show for 37 seasons. The icon of the show passed away in November 2020.

In the same interview, she praised Ken Jennings for his 'great job' hosting the show at the moment. However, she wished to share the stage with Alex Trebek one day. Her dream could not be fulfilled because her appearance on the show got delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Schneider shared that it was 'really tough' for her to know that she had come so close to meet Trebek, whom she considered a hero of hers. While she felt sorry about not being able to meet Alex Trebek then, she was also glad that her record-making run took place at this time. She said at that time she had not met her girlfriend Genevieve and did not have that kind of support system then.

Among the records that Amy has set is being the transgender contestant to make it to the Tournament of Champions.

Meanwhile, the Engineering manager carried on her winning streak to 37 games now with her victory on Thursday. She added a further $71,400 to her tally, and her total earnings now stand at $1,253,200.