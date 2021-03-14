Will Smith's Top Action Films With The Highest Ratings On IMDb | Here's A List

Will Smith is regarded as one of the top actors in Hollywood, having worked in dozens of hit films in his acting career. The ace actor has displayed variety in his acting in several films of various genres. However, he is most known for the numerous action films that he has worked in. While he has a long list of action films under his belt, some of them happen to be his evergreen films that remain to be some of his highest-rated films. Following are the list of his action films that have been rated highly on IMDb.

Will Smith’s movies in the action genre with the highest rankings

Men In Black

Men In Black happens to be one of the most popular among Will Smith’s action movies. The film released in 1997 and instantly got a positive response from the audience. It starred Will in the lead role opposite Tommy Lee Jones and was directed by Barry Sonnenfeld. Its success resulted in the making of two more sequels, which released in 2002 and 2012 respectively. Its rating on IMDb is a solid 7.3.

I, Robot

Released in 2004, I, Robot saw Will Smith as the lead alongside Bridget Moynahan. Will Smith is seen playing the role of a detective, who is cynical about robots in an era dominated by robotics and artificial intelligence. The film has been given a rating of 7.1 in IMDb.

Bad Boys

Bad Boys is one of the most popular films on this list, which sees Will Smith as a police officer who fights crimes. Martin Lawrence has played the lead role alongside him, and the comic chemistry between the two resulted in two more sequels of this film. It has an IMDb rating of 6.9.

I am Legend

Released in 2017, this film is based in a post-apocalyptic world dominated by aggressive mutants. Will has played the role of a doctor who defends himself from the mutants while trying to find a cure for the virus that leads to the mutation. The film has received a rating of 7.2 on IMDb.

Independence Day

Independence Day is yet another classic from Will Smith’s action movies, which was released in 1996. Will Smith has played the role of Captain Steven Hiller, who leads the fight against the invading aliens. This film has received a rating of 7 in IMDb.