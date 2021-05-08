Will Smith's Weekly Roundup: Here's A Look At The 'Men In Black' Actor's Latest Activities

Will Smith is an active social media user who enjoys a massive following of more than 53.3 million on Instagram. The actor constantly updates his fans and followers with snippets from his personal as well as professional life. After getting his COVID tests done, the actor seemed to have had quite a happening week. From accepting that he is in 'the worst shape of life' to celebrating his rare twins' birthday, Will had a busy week. Here’s a weekly roundup of Will Smith's latest social media activities.

Will Smith's weekly roundup

Will Smith kicked off the social media fitness movement after uploading several pictures and accepting that he has been rocking his 'dad bod'. In the picture, he can be seen wearing black shorts and a black and blue jacket which he kept open to flaunt his 'dad bod'. 'Dad bod' is a slang he used to refer to the middle-aged male body shape. He captioned the post as "I’m gonna be real wit yall - I’m in the worst shape of my life".

In the other boomerang video, he can be seen posing shirtless. He only wore a pair of black shorts. His long caption read, "This is the body that carried me through an entire pandemic and countless days grazing thru the pantry. I love this body, but I wanna FEEL better. No more midnight muffins…this is it! Imma gets in the BEST SHAPE OF MY LIFE!!!!! Teaming up with @YouTube to get my health & wellness back on track. Hope it works!: @westbrook @aidan".

Will also posted a video shared by his fan. In the video, his fan can be seen doing pushups. Sharing the video on his official Insta handle, Will captioned it as, "Y’all tryna kill me with these workouts in my DMs!! I’m lucky if I make it off the elliptical today hahaha".

The 52-year-old actor dropped an adorable picture to wish a very happy birthday to his twin siblings, Harry and Ellen. The picture also includes the phrase "Happy birthday, Jokas!" with arrows pointed at the twins. As for the caption, he wrote, "My little brother & sister are 50 today! Damn".

IMAGE: WILL SMITH'S INSTAGRAM

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.