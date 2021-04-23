Will The Family Find Vanraj In 'Anupamaa' April 23 Episode? Read Spoilers

Rupali Ganguly’s Anupamaa released in 2020 and has managed to carve a niche within a few months of its telecast. It has been receiving a positive response from the audience and is currently one of the most popular shows on air. The last episode of the show ends with Vanraj going missing and leaves a letter for Kavya which suggests that he has left for an unknown destination because he is frustrated with Kavya. Will they find Vanraj in the Anupamaa 23 April episode? Read ahead to know more about Anupamaa spoilers.

A look at Anupamaa latest episode spoiler

The Anupamaa 23 April episode will show Nandini suggesting Anupamaa inform the police about Vanraj’s disappearance. Anupamaa suggests that they will only inform the police if they can’t find him for long. On the other hand, Kavya cries for Vanraj’s disappearance and run to Nandani’s house. She hugs a photograph of them and cries while reminiscing memories. She believes that she will die if he leaves her and drops him a message. She becomes very hyper and says to herself that this is the last message she would be sending him.

On the other hand, Anupamaa and her family go on the street and find a police van coming. The inspector asks Anupamaa if the phone that they have found is of Vanraj's. The phone turns out to be his and everybody gets worried. The police informed that a suicide has taken place and the phone they found has been obtained from the dead body. The inspector asks Anupamaa to confirm if the dead body is Vanraj’s.

More about Anupamaa

Anupamaa premiered on Star Plus on July 13, 2020. The show is based on Star Jalsha's Bengali series Sreemoyee and produced by Rajan Shahi and Deepa Shahi under Director's Kut Productions. Directed by Romesh Kalra, the show stars Rupali Ganguly in the titular role along with Sudhanshu Pandey, Madalsa Sharma and Paras Kalnawat playing prominent roles.

The story revolves around the life of a woman who sacrifices her goals and ambitions for her family. Unfortunately, she doesn’t get any credit in return and later decides to live her life on her terms. The IMDb rating of the show is 6.3 out of 10.

(Promo Image source: A still from Anupamaa)