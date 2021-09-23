Willie Garson's Son Pays Homage To SATC Actor, Shares Heartfelt Message

Following the demise of Sex and the City actor Willie Garson, several celebrity artists have shared their heartfelt condolences. Recently, Garson's son, Nathen, shared an overwhelming note for him, mentioning how proud he was of his father. Garson breathed his last at the age of 57 on September 21.

Several of Garson's colleagues, as well as people close to Nathen, were touched by his note for his late father and reacted to it. Some of them praised his Willie Garson and revealed how Nathen's father was one of the nicest people they knew.

Nathen Garson’s homage to his late father

Willie Garson’s son, Nathen, took to his Instagram handle and shared some cherished photographs of his father while remembering some of the happy moments they spent together. In the pictures, he depicted some of the memorable glimpses of his father. He even shared a cute video clip of his father playing a musical instrument.

In the caption, he wrote about how much he loved him and said, “I love you so much papa. Rest In Peace and I’m so glad you got to share all your adventures with me and were able to accomplish so much. I’m so proud of you. I will always love you, but I think it’s time for you to go on an adventure of your own. You’ll always be with me. Love you more than you will ever know and I’m glad you can be at peace now. You always were the toughest and funniest and smartest person I’ve known. I’m glad you shared you’re love with me. I’ll never forget it or lose it.(sic)"

Nathen received numerous replies to his post from several people who mentioned how lucky he was to have a father like Garson. Krista Smith, director for Netflix's Editorial and Publishing, stated "he made all of our lives better and we are so lucky he brought you into our life (sic)"

Actor Caroline Rhea commented "Im so sorry for your loss. The last time I saw your Dad we talked about how lucky we were to be parents and how much we loved our kids. (sic)" Several others expressed their condolences as well. Take a look at some of the reactions.

(Image: @williegarson/Instagram)