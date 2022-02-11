'Wish I Could Fly Away Too': Netizens Send Love For Shehnaaz's Latest Video Chasing Birds

Shehnaaz Gill has won thousands of hearts after entering Bigg Boss 13, which is considered to be one of the best seasons so far. Apart from her melodious voice, good dancing and acting skills, the Honsla Rakh actor is loved for her cute gestures and innocence. Shehnaaz was also known for her deep connection with her late friend and BB 13 winner, Sidharth Shukla. Their growing fondness towards each other, even after the show ended, led the fans to give them a couple name 'SidNaaz'. Recently, Gill shared a video on social media as she enjoyed her time at a beach.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Shehnaaz Gill dropped an adorable video in which she could be seen chasing the birds. Shehnaaz wore a black crop top and blue pair of jeans teamed up with black sneakers. Revealing her desire to fly, Gill wrote in the caption, "Wish I could fly away too." Shehnaaz Gill is full of life and the latest video is proof of it.

Fans react to Shehnaaz's wish of 'flying away'

Fans have been hailing the actor for her post. A fan commented, "Absolutely amazing Shehnaaz Waheguru Ji bless you always". Another asked Shehnaaz to always remain happy, mentioning that she is already flying; "Love u sana (sic)," the post concluded. A fan promised her that she would always love her from the bottom of her heart till she die... "Happy promise day #myconstant (sic)", the netizen said and added that she is flying with 'Strength Courage Growth Success', asking her to keep shining.

Shehnaaz Gill's tribute to late actor Sidharth Shukla

Shehnaaz Gill remembered her late friend Sidharth Shukla during the grand finale of the reality show Bigg Boss 15. Earlier, the actor/singer gave an emotional tribute to Shukla as she sang her song Tu Yahi Hai. Shehnaaz returned to the stage of the BB15 finale with a power-packed performance that was dedicated to Sidharth Shukla. The performance featured one of Sidharth's most popular dialogues from season 13 of Bigg Boss.

She also shared a promo video of BB 15 grand finale and wrote, "Once a King, always a King 👑 BB G.O.A.T Sidharth Shukla….samajh mein aaya na? #SidharthShukla (sic)".

(Image: @shehnaazgill/Instagram)