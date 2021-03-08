Women's Day Special - Shows To Watch That Feature Strong Female Characters

March 8th is recognized worldwide as International Women's Day. On this occasion, let's take a look at shows to watch on Women's Day with some of the best female characters. From Sushmita Sen in Aarya to Kriti Kulhari in Criminal Justice, take a look at the list here.

Shows to watch on Women's Day that feature strong female characters

1. Sushmita Sen as Aarya in Aarya

Aarya is a crime drama series that features Sushmita Sen in the titular role of Aarya Sareen. The show revolves around the life of Aarya, who is a dutiful wife and a doting mother to her 3 kids. When she finds her husband is murdered and was a part of the illegal drug trade, Aarya takes matters into her own hands. Aarya joins the gang in order to seek revenge for the death of her husband and in the process becomes the Mafia Queen, while she also takes care of her 3 kids. The series marked Sushmita Sen's digital debut. Sushmita Sen received praises from various critics and also received the Best Actress – Female award at the Filmfare OTT Awards.

2. Kirti Kulhari as Anu Chandra in Criminal Justice: Behind Closed Doors

Criminal Justice: Behind Doors is a legal crime drama. The show focuses on the character Anu Chandra portrayed by Kirti Kulhari, who is a victim of domestic abuse. Anu Chandra's husband is Bikram Chandra, a high profile lawyer but under his facade is an evil person who emotionally and physically abuses Anu. One day when Anu couldn't take it anymore she stabs her husband which results in his death. As the story progresses, it shows all the trials and turbulence Anu Chandra has to go through as she proves her innocence.

3. Rinku Rajguru as Netra Patil in Hundred

Hundred is an action-comedy series that also stars Lara Dutta in the lead role. The show focuses on Netra Patil as she finds out that she has only 100 days to live and seeks out an adventure. She meets ACP Saumya Shukla played by Lara Dutta and she appoints Netra as her undercover agent. The story progresses as the duo tries to accomplish its mission in 100 days.

4. Anupriya Goenka as Nikhat Hussain in Criminal Justice: Behind Doors

Nikhat Hussain is the assistant lawyer to Madhav Mishra played by Pankaj Tripathi who is assigned the case of Anu Chandra. Nikhat plays a pivotal role in regards to the trail of Anu Chandra. As the story progresses, Nikhat finds her capabilities and understands how the world works.

5. Lara Dutta as ACP Saumya Shukla

Lara Dutta plays the role of ACP Saumya Shukla, a frustrated police officer who wants to be like James Bond but is underestimated by her department. She meets Netra Patil and appoints her as a secret agent and the duo sets to uncover a mission. As the story progresses, it shows the struggle of a female police officer as she tries to make her mark in a man's world.

