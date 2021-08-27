'Wonder Years’ Releases Reboot Trailer; Cast To Make Appearance Across ABC Sitcoms

ABC has been planning to release its upcoming American coming-of-age comedy series, Wonder Years and has recently made a thrilling update on the series that will surely leave the fans delighted. According to the reports by Variety, the original cast of the TV series will be making guest appearances in multiple sitcoms such as The Goldbergs, The Connors, and more.

Wonder Years cast to appear in multiple sitcoms

The cast of the highly-anticipated upcoming TV series, Wonder Years, will be seen as guest actors across sitcoms on ABC on the night of the premiere, September 22. Dan Lauria from the Wonder Years cast will be seen on the popular American TV show, The Goldbergs which will air on the network at 8 pm. The show will be followed by the Wonder Years reboot at 8.30 pm, during which the fans will also witness a nod to the theme song by Joe Cocker. On the other hand, another cast member, Fred Savage, who essayed the role of Kevin Arnold, will appear on The Connors at 9 pm. He even serves as an executive producer to the reboot of the series. Danica McKellar, who is essaying the role of Gwendolyn "Winnie" Cooper will be seen on Home Economics at 9.30 pm.

Saladin K Patterson, the creator and the executive producer of the new reboot series, recently spoke about the upcoming series during Television Critics Assn. press tour panel and stated, “We want to really take opportunity to show a part of Black, middle class life that had not been seen before. Usually, when you talk about the late ’60s, it’s talking about the struggle in the civil rights movement and things like that, that are very valid and a part of our story as well.” Continuing, he also talked about how the difference between now and the late ’90s, early 2000s did not seem to be as different as when the original came out and they were looking from ’88 to ’68. He then mentioned that this is why they were “really gravitated towards sticking to the universe — ‘The Wonder Years’ universe — and sticking to that original time, really looking at this Black, middle class perspective during that time because we haven’t really seen that represented on TV and film before.”

Wonder Years cast

The cast members of the upcoming reboot of the series will include Elisha "EJ" Williams as Dean Williams, Dulé Hill as Bill Williams, Saycon Sengbloh as Lillian Williams, Julian Lerner as Brad Hitman, Laura Kariuki as Kim Williams, Amari O'Neil as Cory Long, Milan Ray as Keisa Clemmons, Allen Maldonado as Coach Long. etc.

Watch the latest reboot trailer of Wonder Years

(IMAGE: WONDER YEARS ABC INSTAGRAM)