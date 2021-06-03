World Bicycle Day: Ruhi Chaturvedi And Sanjay Gagnani Recall Their Childhood Memories

In April 2018, June 3 was declared as World Bicycle Day by the United States General Assembly. The aim of World Bicycle Day is to promote the versatility and sustainability of a bicycle. Kundali Bhagya actors Ruhi Chaturvedi and Sanjay Gagnani celebrated World Bicycle Day by sharing their memories of cycling from their childhood.

Kundali Bhagya's Ruhi Chaturvedi aka Sherlyn on receiving the cycle as a gift

Ruhi Chaturvedi recalled her childhood days when she first received the cycle as a gift from her uncle. She also expressed her excitement about riding the bicycle that she would often skip her tuition classes. Her father taught her how to ride the bicycle, and initially, she did fall a few times. But soon she gained her balance and then there was no stopping her. Comparing those events to present times, she said that she does not find much time to indulge in cycling because of her busy shoot schedule. She still tries and goes out to cycle whenever she finds time, but it is still irregular. She concluded by saying that, "Cycling is the most liberal and peaceful activity that every person must try to pursue".

Kundali Bhagya's Sanjay Gagnani aka Prithvi on cycling as a part of his fitness regime

Sanjay Gagnani too had received the bicycle as a birthday gift. His parents gifted him the cycle on his 10th birthday. He recalled the times when his father taught him to ride the bicycle and how despite falling a few times and grazing his knees, he still continued to ride it until he achieved balance. Now he goes cycling as a part of his daily fitness routine. It has become a source for him to freshen up his mind as well. He often takes a ride around the show's set to refresh his mind in between shots. He finds cycling as a great alternative for other modes of travel and also a good eco-friendly travel option. He concluded by saying, "Cycling is indeed a great exercise and an eco-friendly activity which I feel every person must try to pursue in their life."

