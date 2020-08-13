World Of Dance Season 4 Finale: Know About The Winner Who Took Home $1 Million Prize

World of Dance season 4 reached its conclusion as the finale recently took place. It was filmed without the audiences due to rising COVID-19 cases. Judges Ne-Yo, Jennifer Lopez and Derek Hough decided the winner between the final four competitors - Oxygen, MDC 3, Jefferson y Adrianita and Géometrié Variable. They put their best dancing foot forward and one of them took home the million-dollar grand prize.

World of Dance season 4 winner

The performances began with Oxygen going first. In the mentoring session, Jennifer Lopez complimented their choreography and told them to had a more exciting ending. They bought back their signature Shiva moves along with an electrifying twist and amazed the judges. J-Lo praised the beginning of their performance but felt that the ending was flat. Ne-Yo thought the piece was great but found the prop a bit underwhelming. Oxygen got the final score of 93.0.

The second performance was by MDC 3. The trio used their journey through the competition as an inspiration for their act. Jennifer Lopez loved their tricks and mentioned that the quality of their dance wooed her. Ne-Yo said that it was a “flawless” performance. Derek Hough was impressed by their head slides and sync. MDC 3 received the final score of 95.7, knocking out Oxygen from winning the competition.

Jefferson Y Adrianita went as the third act of World of Dance season 4 finale, the first salsa duo in the finals. They showed death-defying tricks and had solid footwork. Derek Hough gave them a standing ovation, praising their energy. Ne-Yo felt that there was one slightly clunky movement. Jennifer Lopez expressed that the stairs prop hindered the performance, but appreciated them for being the best duo of the year. 95. 3 was the final score of Jefferson Y Adrianita, just 0.3 behind MDC3. They lost their chance for the top position.

The last act of the finale episode was by Géometrié Variable. They displayed their unique and eye-catching skills, but had no big moments and lacked emotion in their performance. Jennifer Lopez loved the lasers and felt that they elevated their showmanship. Ne-Yo shared that he is proud of them for reaching this far. Derek Hough appreciated their choreography and wished them luck. The final score of Géometrié Variable was 93.3. It made MDC 3 the winner of World of Dance season 4. The trio took home the winning prize of $1 million.

World of Dance Season 4 winner - MDC 3

