RadhaKrishn Written Update For January 31, 2020 | Rukmini Makes A Shocking Statement

RadhaKrishn is a romantic-drama TV series that airs on StarBharat. The mythological TV series is based on the life of Radha and Krishna. The latest episode of RadhaKrishn released on January 31, 2020. Here is a written update for the show's latest episode where a lot of interesting events take place.

Here's what happened in the latest episode of RadhaKrishn

The episodes start with Rukmini meetING with Radha and asking her whether Krishna liked her kheer or not. Radha answerS that Krishna found the kheer good but felt it was sweeter than it was supposed to be and could have been cooked it a little better. Hearing this Rukmini was shocked to know how Krishna came and taste the kheer. Radha answers that if she loves Krishna as much as Radha, then she would be able to meet him and speak with him whenever and wherever she wants.

Balram comes to meet both of them. Rukmini tries to hide from him but Balram catches her in the act and asks her to reveal herself in front of him. Krishna with all his superpowers in his disposal notices what Balram did even though he asks him specifically not to do that. Balram asks Rukmini what she has been doing there in ordinary clothes to which she replies she came to learn more about Krishna from Radha.

Radha takes Rukmini to the Yamuna shore and tells her that Krishna and Radha have played a lot in the waters. Seeing Rukmini with her, the Gopis ask Radha about her identity. When they find out that she is Vidharba’s Princess and getting married to Krishna, they taunt Rukmini by saying why does Krishna want to marry her when all of them love Krishna truly and he can have them all.

Listening to this Rukmini loses her cool and asks everybody to stop loving Krishna as he is only hers. Radha tries to calm her down. Rukmini goes on to add that she will never step foot into the Yamuna and leaves crying. Radha meets Krishna to tell him what happened and explains that whatever Rukmini said or did was out of blind love towards him. Rukmini returns home and Balram enquires whether she is fine or not.

