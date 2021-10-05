Yami Gautam Narrates Her Encounter With 'friendly Bhoot' On 'The Kapil Sharma Show'

Actor Yami Gautam is currently riding high with her horror comedy Bhoot Police doing well with the audience and critics. With the premise of the film revolving around the existence of supernatural beings, many wondered if the actors themselves encountered any kind of out-of-the-world experience which were unexplainable. Yami did not leave the fans disappointed as she narrated her spooky experience during her appearance on The Kapil Sharma Show. It is seldom that people come across a situation that beats logic and can be deemed as paranormal with many recording fearful experiences. The 32-year-old actor turned out to be a lucky one as she stumbled across a friendly ghost while filming Bhoot Police. She narrated her whole experience during her appearance on The Kapil Sharma Show which also featured Saif Ali Khan and Jacqueline Fernandes. She recounted being property in Mussoorie which was notorious for being haunted.

After being settled in her room, the actor thought to watch The Kapil Sharma Show, however, quickly realised that neither the television nor her iPad was working despite being fully charged. Although she was spooked by the situation considering hearing rumours about the property being haunted, Yami felt too tired to let fear take over. Finally, she decided to make a request by saying out loud,

''Maine aise haath jode aur kaha, ‘Agar sach mein koi hai, toh please mujhe sone dijiye, mujhe subah bohot jaldi jaagna hai’' (I joined my hands and asked anyone present there to let her sleep as she had to wake up early in the morning) She continued her story recalling a few candles in her room which were kept at a decent distance from her. She added. ''Subah jab main uthi hoon aur jab meri hairstylist mere baal kar rahi thi, mere baalon mein kuch tha. Jab woh curling iron use kar rahi thi, woh melt ho raha tha. Woh wax tha candle ka.'' (When I woke up to get my hair done, my hairstylist realised something was melting on my hair. It was wax). She concluded her story assuring that she was able to sleep soundly for the remainder of her schedule.

Image: Instagram/@yamigautam